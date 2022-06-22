Here’s What’s New on Netflix for July 2022

What to watch on Netflix in July

What will July bring? Fireworks, drought, BBQs, sunburns, paddleboarding…well, you have to take the good with the bad as things heat up this summer. So to eat up the time in between your adventure season, you’ll need something to watch. Here are your Netflix offerings for July of 2022. Also, do your part to conserve water where you can. 🙂 Here are some ways you can help.

Coming on July 1st

A Call to Spy (2020) – Biopic from Lydia Dean Pilcher on Vera Atkins, a spy recruiter for Churchill’s secret army.

Contraband (2012) – Mark Wahlberg stars in this action crime drama about a former smuggler headed to Panama for a big score.

Final Score (2018) – Dave Bautista and Pierce Brosnan star in this action movie about what happens when a football stadium is seized by criminals.

John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998) – Horror thriller starring James Wood and Daniel Baldwin. About a vampire slayer.

Natural Born Killers (1994) – Woody Harrelson spoof movie about the Knox’s who embarks on a killing spree.

Old School (2003) – Comedy from Todd Phillips starring Will Ferrell, Vince Vaughn, and Luke Wilson about three guys in their thirties hoping to relive their college glory days.

Stranger Things (Season 4 – Volume 2) N – The final two episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things with Eleven going toe-to-toe with Vecna.

Wild Card (2015) – Jason Statham’s action movie about a freelance tough guy with a gambling habit unwittingly stirs the wrath of a pitiless mob boss.

Coming on to Netflix on July 3rd

Blair Witch (2016) – Lionsgate horror movie rebooting the 1999 movie. About a group of friends heading to the forest believed to be inhabited by the Blair Witch.

Coming on July 6th

Control Z (Season 3 – Final Season) N – Spanish-language teen drama series.

Girl in the Picture (2022) N – Mystery true-crime documentary.

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between (2022) N – From Ace Entertainment comes this new rom-com starring Julia Benson, Jennifer Robertson, and Jordan Fisher.

King of Stonks (Season 1) N – German drama series based on a CEO of a huge FinTech company but things are not going as swimmingly as their outward image projects.

Coming on July 7th

Karma’s World (Season 3) N – Kids animated series from producer Ludacris.

Vinland Saga (Season 1) – The first season of the adventure anime series from Wit Studio directed by Shūhei Yabuta.

Coming on July 8th

Boo, Bitch (Limited Series) N – Limited series starring Lana Condor who plays a high-school senior who finds out she’s a ghost.

Capitani (Season 2) N – Luxembourgian crime drama returns for a second season.

Dangerous Liaisons (2022) N – French romantic drama about a young girl falling for a bad boy finds out she’s part of a bet.

How to Build a Sex Room (Season 1) N – Docu-reality series.

Incantatation (2022) N – Taiwanese mockumentary.

Jewel (2022) N – South African film about a photographer finding herself falling for some of her subjects.

Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls (2022) N – A new Bear Brylls interactive special featuring Ranveer Singh.

The Longest Night (Limited Series) N – Spanish-language crime drama series. About a psychiatric prison where a group of armed men aims to capture an incarcerated serial killer.

The Sea Beast (2022) N – From the co-director of Disney’s Moana comes a new animated epic about a young girl who gets stowed away on a boat where the crew is legendary monster hunters.

Coming July 11th

For Jojo (2022) N – German-language romantic drama.

Team Zenko Go (Season 2) N – Kids animated series.

Valley of the Dead (2022) N – Spanish movie set during the Spanish civil war about a group of sworn enemies working together to fight flesh-eating zombies.

Coming to Netflix on July 12th

How to Change Your Mind (Season 1) N – Michael Pollan presents this docuseries that looks into psychedelics.

My Daughter’s Killer (2022) N – French documentary about a father fighting for a decade to bring his daughter’s killer to justice.

Coming July 13th

Big Timber (Season 2) N – HISTORY channel’s reality series about lumberjacks returns after a two-year wait.

CHiPS (2017) – Michael Pena and Dax Sheperd star in this buddy-cop feature film from Warner Bros. Pictures.

D. B. Cooper: Where Are You (Season 1) N – Documentary true-crime series about the infamous skyjacker who parachuted into obscurity several decades ago with buckets of cash.

Hurts Like Hell (Season 1) N – Thai series about the seedy underworld behind the once-revered sport of Muay Thai in this drama inspired by real events.

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres (2022) N – Documentary about the politician Shimon Peres.

Sintonia (Season 3 – Final Season) N – Portuguese crime teen drama.

Coming to Netflix on July 14th

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 1) N – Jack Black is back to voice in this new Kung Fu Panda series from DreamWorks Animation.

Resident Evil (Season 1) N – One of the biggest video game horror franchises in history is getting adapted in this new series led by Supernatural’s Andrew Dabb.

Coming to Netflix July 15th

Alba (Season 1) N – Spanish romance series about a rape victim’s battle to know whether or not to bring forward the evidence to authorities.

Farzar (2022) N – A new adult-animated series from the creators of Brickleberry and Paradise PD.

Jaadugar (2022) N – Indian romantic-comedy movie directed by Sameer Saxena.

Persuasion (2022) N – Carrie Cracknell directs this new period drama movie based on the Jane Austen novel and stars Dakota Johnson in the lead role.

Remarriage & Desires (Season 1) N – Korean romantic series. Starring Kim Hee-seon, Lee Hyun-wook, and Jung Eugene.

Uncharted (2022) – Tom Holland plays the video game character of Nathan Drake in this action-adventure movie.

Coming July 20th

Virgin River (Season 4) N – The latest season of Netflix’s romantic drama series about Jack and Mel living in a small town.

Coming July 21st

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 5 – Final Season) N – The final season of the animated series based on the Jurassic Park franchise from DreamWorks Animation.

Coming to NetfJuly 22nd

The Gray Man (2022) N – Netflix’s biggest movie in history arrives on July 22nd and brings together an all-star cast in this action thriller. Stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, and Regé-Jean Page.

Coming July 29th

Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time (Season 1) N – First season of the crime anime series directed by Tomochi Kosaka.

Fanático (Season 1) N – The story of Quimera, Spain’s greatest musical idol who dies in front of his fans during a concert.

Purple Hearts (2022) N – An aspiring musician finds true love with a soldier in an unexpected way.

Uncoupled (Season 1) N – Neil Patrick Harris headlines this new comedy series.

