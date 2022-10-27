Here’s What’s New to Netflix in November 2022

What’s Coming To Netflix In November

It’s the end of the month, which means lots of new content will leave Netflix. Thankfully, lots of new stuff will be added. Movies coming soon include The Bodyguard, The Bad Guys, Nothing Hill, Training Day, Up In The Air, and The Vanishing. Shows coming include Kee & Peele, Top Gear season 31, season 2 of Deepa and Anoop, and season two of Warrier Nun. Also coming is a lot of holiday movies and shows.

November 1

Attack on Finland

The Bad Guys

The Bodyguard

Dennis the Menace

Dolphin Tale

Gabby’s Dollhouse season 6

Key & Peele season 1

Key & Peele season 2

Key & Peele season 3

November 2

The Final Score — Netflix series

Killer Sally — Netflix documentary

Young Royals season 2 — Netflix Series

November 3

Blockbuster — Netflix series

The Dragon Prince season 4 — Netflix Family

Panayotis Pascot: Almost — Netflix Comedy

November 4

Buying Beverly Hills — Netflix series

Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman — Netflix film

Enola Holmes 2 — Netflix film

The Fabulous — Netflix series

Lookism — Netflix Anime

Manifest season 4 part 1 — Netflix series

November 5

Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste — Netflix Documentary

November 6

Captain Phillips

November 7

Deepa & Anoop season 2 — Netflix Family

November 8

Behind Every Star — Netflix series

The Claus Family 2 — Netflix film

Minions & more volume 2

Neal Brennan: Blocks — Netflix Comedy

Triviaverse — Netflix special

November 9

Angels & Demons

The Crown season 5 — Netflix series

FIFA Uncovered — Netflix Documentary

The Railway Man

The Soccer Football Movie — Netflix film

November 10

Falling for Christmas — Netflix film

Lost Bullet 2 — Netflix film

Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia — Netflix series

State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith — Netflix Documentary

Warrior Nun season 2 — Netflix series

November 11

Ancient Apocalypse — Netflix Documentary

Capturing the Killer Nurse — Netflix Documentary

Don’t Leave — Netflix film

Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Down Under — Netflix series

Goosebumps

Is That Black Enough for You?!? — Netflix Documentary

Laguna Beach seasons 1-2

Monica, O My Darling — Netflix film

My Father’s Dragon — Netflix film

November 14

Stutz — Netflix Documentary

Teletubbies — Netflix family

November 15

Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy — Netflix Comedy

Johanna Nordström: Call the Police — Netflix Comedy

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure — Netflix Family

Run for the Money — Netflix series

November 16

In Her Hands — Netflix Documentary

The Lost Lotteries — Netflix film

Mind Your Manners — Netflix series

Off Track — Netflix film

Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo — Netflix Documentary

The Wonder — Netflix film

November 17

1899 — Netflix series

Bantú Mama

Christmas With You — Netflix film

Dead to Me season 3 — Netflix series

I Am Vanessa Guillen — Netflix Documentary

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? — Netflix Documentary

November 18

The Cuphead Show!: Part 3 — Netflix Family

Elite season 6 — Netflix series

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays season 5 — Netflix series

Inside Job part 2 — Netflix series

Reign Supreme — Netflix series

Slumberland — Netflix film

Somebody — Netflix series

The Violence Action — Netflix film

November 21

My Little Pony: Winter Wishday — Netflix Family

StoryBots: Answer Time — Netflix Family

November 22

LEGO: City Adventures season 4

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would — Netflix Comedy

November 23

The Boxtrolls

Blood, Sex & Royalty — Netflix Documentary

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm — Netflix film

Lesson Plan — Netflix film

The Swimmers — Netflix film

Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border — Netflix Documentary

The Unbroken Voice — Netflix series

Wednesday — Netflix series

Who’s a Good Boy? — Netflix film

November 24

First Love — Netflix series

The Noel Diary — Netflix film

Southpaw

The Vanishing

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor

November 25

Blood & Water season 3 — Netflix series

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich — Netflix Documentary

November 28

The Action Pack Saves Christmas — Netflix Family

November 29

The Creature Cases season 2 — Netflix Family

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields — Netflix Documentary

Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic — Netflix Comedy

November 30

A Man of Action — Netflix film

My Name Is Vendetta — Netflix film

The Lost Patient — Netflix film

Snack vs. Chef — Netflix series

Take Your Pills: Xanax — Netflix Documentary

