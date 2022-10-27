Entertainment

Here’s What’s New to Netflix in November 2022

What’s Coming To Netflix In November

It’s the end of the month, which means lots of new content will leave Netflix. Thankfully, lots of new stuff will be added. Movies coming soon include The Bodyguard, The Bad Guys, Nothing Hill, Training Day, Up In The Air, and The Vanishing. Shows coming include Kee & Peele, Top Gear season 31, season 2 of Deepa and Anoop, and season two of Warrier Nun. Also coming is a lot of holiday movies and shows.

November 1

Attack on Finland
The Bad Guys
The Bodyguard
Dennis the Menace
Dolphin Tale
Gabby’s Dollhouse season 6
Key & Peele season 1
Key & Peele season 2
Key & Peele season 3

November 2

The Final Score — Netflix series
Killer Sally — Netflix documentary

Young Royals season 2 — Netflix Series

November 3

Blockbuster — Netflix series

The Dragon Prince season 4 — Netflix Family
Panayotis Pascot: Almost — Netflix Comedy

November 4

Buying Beverly Hills — Netflix series
Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman — Netflix film
Enola Holmes 2 — Netflix film

The Fabulous — Netflix series
Lookism — Netflix Anime
Manifest season 4 part 1 — Netflix series

November 5

Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste — Netflix Documentary

November 6

Captain Phillips

November 7

Deepa & Anoop season 2 — Netflix Family

November 8

Behind Every Star — Netflix series
The Claus Family 2 — Netflix film
Minions & more volume 2
Neal Brennan: Blocks — Netflix Comedy
Triviaverse — Netflix special

November 9

Angels & Demons
The Crown season 5 — Netflix series
FIFA Uncovered — Netflix Documentary

The Railway Man
The Soccer Football Movie — Netflix film

November 10

Falling for Christmas — Netflix film
Lost Bullet 2 — Netflix film
Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia — Netflix series
State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith — Netflix Documentary

Warrior Nun season 2 — Netflix series

November 11

Ancient Apocalypse — Netflix Documentary
Capturing the Killer Nurse — Netflix Documentary
Don’t Leave — Netflix film

Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Down Under — Netflix series
Goosebumps
Is That Black Enough for You?!? — Netflix Documentary
Laguna Beach seasons 1-2
Monica, O My Darling — Netflix film
My Father’s Dragon — Netflix film

November 14

Stutz — Netflix Documentary

Teletubbies — Netflix family

November 15

Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy — Netflix Comedy
Johanna Nordström: Call the Police — Netflix Comedy
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure — Netflix Family
Run for the Money — Netflix series

November 16

In Her Hands — Netflix Documentary
The Lost Lotteries — Netflix film
Mind Your Manners — Netflix series
Off Track — Netflix film
Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo — Netflix Documentary
The Wonder — Netflix film

November 17

1899 — Netflix series

Bantú Mama
Christmas With You — Netflix film
Dead to Me season 3 — Netflix series
I Am Vanessa Guillen — Netflix Documentary
Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? — Netflix Documentary

November 18

The Cuphead Show!: Part 3 — Netflix Family
Elite season 6 — Netflix series
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays season 5 — Netflix series
Inside Job part 2 — Netflix series
Reign Supreme — Netflix series
Slumberland — Netflix film

Somebody — Netflix series
The Violence Action — Netflix film

November 21

My Little Pony: Winter Wishday — Netflix Family
StoryBots: Answer Time — Netflix Family

November 22

LEGO: City Adventures season 4
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would — Netflix Comedy

November 23

The Boxtrolls
Blood, Sex & Royalty — Netflix Documentary
Christmas on Mistletoe Farm — Netflix film
Lesson Plan — Netflix film
The Swimmers — Netflix film
Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border — Netflix Documentary
The Unbroken Voice — Netflix series
Wednesday — Netflix series

Who’s a Good Boy? — Netflix film

November 24

First Love — Netflix series
The Noel Diary — Netflix film
Southpaw
The Vanishing
Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor

November 25

Blood & Water season 3 — Netflix series
Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich — Netflix Documentary

November 28

The Action Pack Saves Christmas — Netflix Family

November 29

The Creature Cases season 2 — Netflix Family
Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields — Netflix Documentary
Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic — Netflix Comedy

November 30

A Man of Action — Netflix film
My Name Is Vendetta — Netflix film

The Lost Patient — Netflix film
Snack vs. Chef — Netflix series
Take Your Pills: Xanax — Netflix Documentary

