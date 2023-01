We’ve got a new trailer for the latest installment of the “Scream” franchise! In the trailer for “Scream VI,” Ghostface is now haunting victims in California.

Both Jenna Ortega and Courtney Cox, who reprise their roles in the film, are shown dealing with the killer.

‘Scream 6’ Trailer: Hayden Panettiere Returns to Fight Ghostface in New York City https://t.co/AIPw3jYFPs — Variety (@Variety) January 19, 2023

“Scream VI” is in theaters on March 10.

More X96 Entertainment News