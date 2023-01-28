Phoebe Waller-Bridge Writing A ‘Tomb Raider’ Series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge | Shutterstock

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is developing a TV series based on the Tomb Raider video game and film adaptations. The project will be for Amazon.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is working on a #TombRaider series for Amazon. She'll pen the script but it is unclear if she will also star: https://t.co/RX51KfecFb pic.twitter.com/QIgmh6c6Ds — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 27, 2023

She will write the scripts and will executive produce alongside Ryan Andolina, Amanda Greenblatt, and Dmitri M. Johnson. Waller-Bridge will not be starring in the series.

More X96 Entertainment News