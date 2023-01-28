Entertainment

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Writing A ‘Tomb Raider’ Series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is developing a TV series based on the Tomb Raider video game and film adaptations. The project will be for Amazon.

She will write the scripts and will executive produce alongside Ryan Andolina, Amanda Greenblatt, and Dmitri M. Johnson. Waller-Bridge will not be starring in the series.

