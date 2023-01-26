Pitt And Clooney Reunite For New Movie

Brad Pitt & George Clooney | Shutterstock

Hollywood royalty, Brad Pitt and George Clooney are back together again. The pair were spotted in New York City on Tuesday filming their upcoming movie “Wolves.”

The Apple TV+ thriller is about “two lone fixers who are assigned the same job.” This isn’t the first time the award-winning actors have worked together of course.

Brad Pitt and George Clooney proving there CAN be two pretty best friends. ✨ https://t.co/LyEYoDkK94 pic.twitter.com/4TtqYkl37C — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 25, 2023

They previously both starred in the “Ocean’s” franchise and “Burn After Reading.”

