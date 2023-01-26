Entertainment

Pitt And Clooney Reunite For New Movie

Brad Pitt & George Clooney | Shutterstock

Hollywood royalty, Brad Pitt and George Clooney are back together again. The pair were spotted in New York City on Tuesday filming their upcoming movie “Wolves.”

The Apple TV+ thriller is about “two lone fixers who are assigned the same job.” This isn’t the first time the award-winning actors have worked together of course.

They previously both starred in the “Ocean’s” franchise and “Burn After Reading.”

