PlayStation Plus Extra, Premium Launch With Dozens Of Games

Playstation is offering a lot of play with your subscription

PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium have officially launched, and it appears that Sony is following through on its promise to include a plethora of games with the subscription services.

According to The Verge, among the popular titles included with the services are Death Stranding, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Demon’s Souls, Ghost of Tsushima, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and several Final Fantasy games, PlayStation officials have announced. While both services feature several of the same titles, some — such as the Nathan Drake Collection — appear only on the premium service.

Sony’s new PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers are now live in the US https://t.co/a1dXEioanu pic.twitter.com/iaE0goDLxB — The Verge (@verge) June 13, 2022

A subscription to PlayStation Plus Extra costs $15 per month, while PlayStation Plus Premium will set players back $18 per month.

Are the number of subscription services that are available getting out of hand? How many do you subscribe to?

