Seth Rogan Talks Freaks And Geeks…and Just Says “No”

Seth Rogen is saying no to a Freaks and Geeks reboot. In a new interview, the actor was asked about the possibility and said, “I know enough now not to f**k with that, to just let it be good and not try to go revisit it. And just let it exist.”

The show was a one-season wonder, but gained cult status and helped launch the careers of Judd Apatow Linda Cardellini, Busy Philipps, Jason Segel, and James Franco.
Rogan explained, “I don’t think anyone would do it. It’s so rare that you do something in your career that is actually just viewed as good.”

