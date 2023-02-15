Entertainment

Steven Spielberg Claims Tom Cruise ‘Saved Hollywood’s A**’

Tom Cruise | Shutterstock

Steven Spielberg recently shared his view on Tom Cruise saving the movie industry with the sequel to Top Gun. A video surfaced of the two of them during an Oscars luncheon, and Steven tells Tom, “You saved Hollywood’s ass.”

He continued, “And you might have saved theatrical distribution.” He added, “Seriously, Maverick might have saved the entire theatrical industry.”

