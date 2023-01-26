Entertainment

‘Titans’ And ‘Doom Patrol’ Are Ending

Titans and Doom Patrol, the DC Comics dramas originally developed for the DC Universe streaming service, will be ending their runs. The current fourth seasons of the Greg Berlanti-produced HBO Max dramas will be their last.

Titans aired its first two seasons as a DCU original, while Doom Patrol was exclusive to the platform for its first season. The decision to wrap up Titans and Doom Patrol comes amid changes at both HBO Max under Warner Bros. Discovery and at DC Entertainment.

