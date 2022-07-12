YouTube TV Passes 5 Million Subscriber Mark

Shutterstock

YouTube TV has surpassed 5 million subscribers

According to Deadline.com, YouTube TV launched 5 years ago and has surpassed 5 million subscribers and free-trial participants. Here’s the thing, I used a free trial of YouTube TV, and coming back to regular, commercial-packed, YouTube is a miserable experience. It’s almost like emotional extortion. Watching mind-numbing insurance and car commercials – let alone those badly produced, self-shot, commercials with some talking head that’s sitting too close to the camera telling you about their emotional vulnerability solution, self-motivational platform, or bad tech company is a special kind of torture that should be reserved for the worst violators of humanity.

If I looked at all the streaming services I subscribe to including HBO Max, Showtime, Criterion Channel, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock…yes, I know, it’s a lot – I spend more time just scrolling than watching. YouTube is a Swiss-Army knife of education, time-wasting, music, movies, doom-watching, live streams, and rabbit holes that the other platforms can’t compete with.

YouTube TV has surpassed 5 million subscribers and free trial participants a little more than five years after it launched https://t.co/j1U0hLv2cn — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 12, 2022

If you haven’t given YouTube TV a shot (their spammy ads were always a deterrent for me), I’d suggest you sign up for a trial and see for yourself.

If you subtract the free trial participants, YouTube TV would still be the biggest internet pay-TV provider.

It would also be the 5th largest TV distributor of any kind behind:

Comcast

Charter

DirecTV

DishNetwork

Who is your pay-TV provider? What is one channel or streaming platform you could not live without?

