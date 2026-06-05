Bird Watchin’ and Wine Sippin’ with RFH and Jimmy The Wine Guy

Join us June 20th at Tracy Aviary’s Pia Okwai Nature Center for Bird Watchin’ & Wine Sippin’ with Kerry, Bill, Gina and Jimmy The Wine Guy!

Spend an evening in nature with us! Enjoy a variety of refreshing wines with the Lords of Morning Radio, and Jimmy! Attendees will get the chance to chat with Kerry, Bill, and Gina while exploring Tracy Aviary’s Nature Center at Pia Okwai. Get to know our wildlife oasis by the Pia Okwai/Jordan River and learn about birds in our observation tower.

The event includes three beverages, a special arrival pour, and an assorted plate of fruits, nuts, cheeses, or crackers presented by our own Jimmy Santangelo. All while raising a glass to the birds at Tracy Aviary!

Date: Saturday, June 20, 2025

Time: 3:00 – 5:00 pm

Location: Nature Center at Pia Okwai (3300 South 1000 West)

Price: $75

Get your tickets now, before they sell out! Click the link below.

Learn more about Tracy Aviary, including the Pia Okwai Nature Center at TracyAviary.org

Check out Jimmy Santangelo and The Wine Academy of Utah at WineAcademyofUtah.com