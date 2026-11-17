X96 and Rocky Mtn Chevy dealers invite you to help those at the Road Home this holiday season with needed blankets, coats, shoes, hats, and gloves. Drop off donations at any participating Rocky Mountain Chevy Dealer.

Spread the warmth and help others find their way home.

You can also donate directly to The Road Home below.

Join Radio From Hell broadcasting live at your local Rocky Mountain Chevy Dealers for the Road to The Road Home. See dates and locations below!

Wednesday 12.2 Ken Garff Chevrolet American Fork

Wednesday 12.9 Riverton Chevrolet South Jordan

Wednesday 12.16 Jerry Seiner Chevrolet Salt Lake City

Rocky Mountain Chevrolet dealership drop-off locations: