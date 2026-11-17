X96 and Rocky Mtn Chevy dealers invite you to help those at the Road Home this holiday season with needed blankets, coats, shoes, hats, and gloves. Drop off donations at any participating Rocky Mountain Chevy Dealer.
Spread the warmth and help others find their way home.
You can also donate directly to The Road Home below.
Join Radio From Hell broadcasting live at your local Rocky Mountain Chevy Dealers for the Road to The Road Home. See dates and locations below!
Wednesday 12.2 Ken Garff Chevrolet American Fork
Wednesday 12.9 Riverton Chevrolet South Jordan
Wednesday 12.16 Jerry Seiner Chevrolet Salt Lake City
Rocky Mountain Chevrolet dealership drop-off locations:
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- Murdock Chevrolet | 2375 South 625 West Woods, Cross
- John Watson Chevrolet | 3535 Wall Avenue, Ogden
- LHM Chevrolet Murray | 5500 South State Street, Murray
- Riverton Chevrolet | 11100 So. Jordan Gateway, South Jordan
- Jerry Seiner Chevrolet | 1530 South 500 West, Salt Lake City
- Young Chevrolet | 645 North Main Street, Layton
- LHM Chevrolet Provo | 2125 North University Parkway, Provo
- Ken Garff Chevrolet | 548 E. 1000 So., American Fork
- Doug Smith | 1341 N. Main Street, Spanish Fork
- Karl Malone | 2190 Rasmussen Road, Park City
- Tooele Motor Company | 1141 N. Main Street, Tooele