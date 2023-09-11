Contests

Come Bowl With Radio From Hell!

Do you like bowling? Do you like Radio From Hell? Do you like bowling AND Radio From Hell? Join Kerry, Bill, and Gina on Sunday, September 24th from 11:00AM – 1:00PM at Olympus Hills Lanes!

Reserve your own lane for just $96, with two hours of bowling & shoes included for up to six people! This is an all-ages-event! Space is limited! Buy tickets through Eventbrite using the button below!

Plus enter our contest below for your chance to win a lane reservation for you and 5 others for FREE!

