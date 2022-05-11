2021 Was A Record Year For Drug Overdose Deaths

Shutterstock

More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, a new record

That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and reported by NBC News, which released the drug data on Wednesday. The number marks a 15 percent increase over 2020’s drug overdose deaths and equates to roughly one death every five minutes.

In 2021, US drug overdose deaths hit highest level on record, CDC data shows.https://t.co/cTV7hPmMCf — CNN (@CNN) May 11, 2022

Of those deaths, 71,000 were caused by fentanyl and other opioids — marking a 23 percent increase from the previous year. Cocaine-related deaths saw a 23 percent increase while meth overdoses climbed 34 percent, per the CDC. Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, calls the CDC’s report “truly staggering.”

Do you think the increase in drug overdose deaths was related to the pandemic?