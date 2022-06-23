Chick-fil-A Tests Mobile Pick-Up Lanes

Your Chick-fil-A dreams have finally come true!
Chick-fil-A has launched a dedicated pick-up lane for mobile orders.
The idea is to get customers through the drive-thru quickly by having a dedicated mobile lane.
According to DeliciousFood.com, right now the idea is in a testing phase at approximately 60 locations nationwide.
Chick-fil-A is testing a new drive-thru for mobile orders https://t.co/TSDJMM3aaE
— [email protected] (@Magnum_Hermosa) June 23, 2022
If successful the idea could roll out at more locations in 2023.
How excited are you about this idea?
More Food and Health News