Chick-fil-A Tests Mobile Pick-Up Lanes

Shutterstock

Your Chick-fil-A dreams have finally come true!

Chick-fil-A has launched a dedicated pick-up lane for mobile orders.

The idea is to get customers through the drive-thru quickly by having a dedicated mobile lane.

According to DeliciousFood.com, right now the idea is in a testing phase at approximately 60 locations nationwide.

If successful the idea could roll out at more locations in 2023.

How excited are you about this idea?

