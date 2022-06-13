Coca-Cola is Adding AND Discontinuing Drinks

Coca-Cola giveth, yet taketh away

According to Food & Wine, the soft drink brand is adding new drinks to shelves this summer, including a spiked version of Simply Lemonade and Minute Maid AF, an Aguas Frescas take on the juice line.

Alas, there is sad news if you were a fan of their Honest Tea line. The brand will be discontinued by the end of the year.

And, while you may see a shortage of Sprite in stores, don’t worry: the lemon-lime soft drink is just getting a redesigned logo.

The new Jack and Coke canned cocktails will start rolling out this year. https://t.co/5oW3YGsMQl — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) June 13, 2022

Are you interested in either of these new drinks? What is a drink you wish Coca-Cola would bring back?

