Eat Up! The Best Hamburger In Every State 2022

Everyone has their opinion of what makes up the best hamburger…

Maybe thick and juicy hamburger, piled high with toppings (like bacon!), ketchup, no ketchup, or oozing with cheese…

Whatever your taste buds desire, Reader’s Digest has put together a list of the best burger in every state…scroll down to see what they ranked the best burger in Utah to be.

Here’s a sample of what they found.

Arizona – Rebab Burger Therapy: Known for Spicy Mac-N-Cheese Burger and PBJ & Bacon Burger that comes topped with peanut butter, grape jelly, bacon, and sriracha sauce.

Maryland – The Abbey Burger Bistro: Serving up the Baltimore Burger, featuring an Angus beef patty, cheddar, applewood bacon, and crab dip on a bun.

Nebraska – Honest Abe’s: “The Count” burger is topped with black forest ham, Swiss cheese, raspberry jam, a fried egg, and cinnamon cream cheese.

North Carolina – Brooks’ Sandwich House: The menu recommends going “all the way” with every burger which means topped with mustard, onions, and a helping of smoky beef chili.

Washington – Lil Woody’s: Go for the “Big Woody” with cheddar, chopped onions, diced pickles, ketchup, mayo, bacon, tomato, and lettuce.

As for Utah…

They gave that honor to Crown Burger.

Now, we do love a good Crown Burger and those excellent fries that do a great job picking up a healthy amount of fry sauce, but we also suspect the Reader’s Digest didn’t really do their homework as Utah has some really strong competition in this category. Locals know that spots like the Burger Bar, Shooting Star, and, of course, Lucky 13 might strong candidates for this title. We may need to conduct an official poll on this and really get to the bottom of this.

What is your definition of the perfect burger?

