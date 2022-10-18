Food News You Can Choke On | Vol. 1

Food News fit for clicky consupumption

Here at Food News You Can Choke On, we are constantly surprised at how bored with constantly get with things like candy canes, pizza, and regular-tasting Mountain Dew. That’s why we are always on the lookout for ways that make us clamor to the drive-in, grocery store shelves, and diners for new offerings for the mad food scientists of the world…even if it sends us to the latrine after.

Here are some things the food industry is currently manifesting in the world:

Fruitcake Mountain Dew Is Here

Fruitcake-flavored Mountain Dew is starting to hit shelves for the holidays. Mountain Dew’s “Fruit Quake” will roll out nationwide by November. According to the label, it’s got a nice blast of “artificial fruitcake flavor.”

“Cinnamon dumped in Cranberry juice”: Mountain Dew Fruit Quake flavor review leaves internet uncertain https://t.co/h11nlJfhQS — SK POP (@SKPopCulture) October 17, 2022

The reviews for the Fruit Quake flavor are mixed so far. One Mountain Dew super-fan said it’s even grosser than the gingerbread flavor and one said it tastes like the inside of an arts-and-crafts store.

What flavor of “holiday” soda would you like to see?

Little Caesars Launches Call Of Duty Combo

Little Caesars is gearing up for the upcoming release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. The chain has a new Call of Duty Combo, which includes a large Slices-N-Stix pizza featuring half a Classic pepperoni pizza and half Italian Cheese Bread, Crazy Sauce, and a 20-oz Mountain Dew for $7.99. Gamers who order from Little Caesars can also get their hands on unique codes that unlock Dual 2XP for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

To take advantage of the offer, order online or in-store and save your receipt to unlock Dual 2XP, as well as access to other bonus in-game items, and the chance to win free prizes like customized PlayStation 5s, wireless controllers, and other swag.

What’s your go-to pizza? Why?

Arby’s Releases Smoked Bourbon

Arby’s is releasing a new limited-edition Arby’s Smoked Bourbon.

Inspired by the brand’s 13-hour smoked brisket sandwich and the limited-edition real country-style rib sandwich, the booze is smoked with the same wood used to smoke their meats.

The chain says, “American oak is smoked in a patented process with hickory, mesquite, and pecan smoke from Sadler’s Smokehouse in Texas, where much of Arby’s finest meats are smoked. The oak is then placed in the bourbon, the bourbon is then WoodCraft finished by placing the smoked wood inside where it is heated and cooled to replicate the variation of temperature through the seasons. The result is a familiar smokiness and bold flavor that all Arby’s fans know and expect.”

Arby’s last bottles of booze, French fry-inspired vodkas, sold out in under two minutes. https://t.co/robadtkqDx — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) October 17, 2022

Arby’s Smoked Bourbon will be available exclusively at ArbysSmokedBourbon.com beginning Wednesday at 10 am Mountain Time for $60.

What’s the grossest booze you ever had?

Papa Johns Adds New Papadia

Papa John’s is expanding its Papadia lineup with a new Pepperoni-Crusted Papadia.

The new pizza treat is pepperoni and parmesan-crusted flatbread-style sandwich stuffed with real cheese made from mozzarella and the brand’s signature pepperoni.

It’s also served with a side of pizza dipping sauce.

The Pepperoni-Crusted Papadia is available now exclusively to Papa Rewards members and will become available to the public on October 24.

Besides pizza, what’s your favorite thing to order at a pizza shop?

Pizza Hut Introduces Melts

Pizza Hut has a new menu item.

The chain is introducing Pizza Hut Melts, which offers pizza lovers the taste of pizza in handheld form without having to order a whole pie.

One order of Melts includes two slices of Thin N’ Crispy crust loaded up with toppings and cheese, folded over, and baked until melty.

Melts include a side a dipping sauce and come in pepperoni lover’s, buffalo chicken, chicken bacon parmesan and meat lover’s varieties.

New Pizza Hut Melts can be found at participating locations nationwide starting today.

When you go to Pizza Hut, do you ever order anything besides pizza? What?

Taco Bell Doing Steal A Base Promotion

Taco Bell is bringing back the much-anticipated Steal a Base, Steal a Taco event for the 2022 World Series.

As part of the promotion, once the first base is stolen in this year’s World Series, Taco Bell will offer a free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos for everyone in the country.

Taco Bell Rewards members will now be able to access the offer on the same night the base is stolen only on the Taco Bell app.

Taco Bell Welcomes Back ‘Steal A Base, Steal A Taco’ Promotion For 2022 World Series: https://t.co/kM1Ls20mtH #chewboom #fastfood — ChewBoom (@ChewBoom) October 18, 2022

Sign up for Taco Bell Rewards by the start of the world series or within ten days after the base is stolen to snag the deal.

The World Series begins Friday, October 28, live on FOX.

Have you ever won anything? What?

Another Cookie Flavored Cereal Hits

Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch cereal is coming.

The new General Mills product is launching for the holidays and features a sweet new take on the classic Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, with the added flavor of Christmas cookies.

192 days until #Christmas! I love when Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch comes out around the holidays. I always try to stock up on them after Christmas is over. What unique Christmas-specific food/snack do you look forward to having every year? pic.twitter.com/mHI1I79lKI — Christmas Countdown 2022 (@ChrstmsCntdwn) June 16, 2020

The cereal is a limited-edition offering only being sold during the winter months.

What’s the best sugar cereal? Were you allowed to eat sugar cereals when you were a kid? What was your favorite kind then?

Unique Candy Cane Flavors Appear

New candy cane flavors are already hitting stores, according to Guilty Eats.

Two of the more unique flavors that will be available this year are the Thin Mint variety and the Twinkie flavor.

The Girl Scouts Thin Mints candy cane will obviously taste like the very popular Girl Scout cookie and has a green and red swirl.

The Twinkie candy cane is yellow and white and is flavored to taste like Twinkies, whatever that means.

What flavor should be a candy cane?

World’s Oldest Whisky Sold at Auction

The oldest whisky in the world has been sold!

An 81-year-old bottle of Macallan whisky went to auction in London recently.

The 1940 bottle went for 300,000 thousand British pounds or over $338,000 U.S. American dollars.

‘World’s Oldest Whisky Sold at Auction for $340,000’ https://t.co/yfpvaejDeB — WhatSellsBest.com (@WhatSellsBest) October 6, 2022

The sale of the whisky comes with a tasting at the Macallan Estate and proceeds to benefit The Macallan Artisan Apprenticeship Fund.

If you had the money, would you bid on something like this? Who makes the best whisky?

