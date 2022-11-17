Food News You Can Choke On | Vol. 10

Take a bite out of FOOD NEWS!

Panera Tests Bakery Shakes

Panera is testing out some new treats. The chain is using its best bakery items for the introduction of new Bakery Shakes in select markets starting today.

Panera Bread is selling milkshakes for the first time. The Bakery Shakes are inspired by bakery menu items and will be rolling out to test markets this week https://t.co/8oqZ3jZgW1 pic.twitter.com/Xg4bASi0jo — Restaurant News (@NRNonline) November 16, 2022

The restaurant’s Fudge Brownies and infamous Kitchen Sink cookies have been transformed into beverages, along with a new flavor, Strawberry Cheesecake.

Bakery Shakes have the potential to roll out nationwide when the weather heats up in 2023, depending on the reactions in test markets.

Do you want these in your area? Who makes the best shakes?

McDonald’s Taps Ted Lasso For Ads

McDonald’s is turning to one of the most popular TV characters for its new “Wanna go to McDonald’s” FIFA World Cup global campaign. The company is partnering with Jason Sudeikis to use Ted Lasso for what it’s calling its “largest global campaign to date.”

The social-first campaign marks the first time that more than 75 McDonald’s markets around the world have launched the same campaign at the same time.

The objective is to get McDonald’s World Cup fans to “rally together through a unifying activation while allowing them to experience the tournament in ways unique to their local cultures.” If you were a celebrity, what product would you want to endorse?

Carl’s Jr. Shares Big Carl Energy

According to Chew Boom, Carl’s Jr. is introducing the new Big Carl Energy Combo. The burger chain wants to prove that the Big Carl and The Really Big Carl are more than just burgers, but more of an ‘energy.’

According to the Urban Dictionary, Big Carl Energy is defined as being “confident enough to not need to stuff. You either have it, or you don’t.”

Carl’s Jr. Introduces New Big Carl Energy (BCE) Combo – Chew Boom #carlsjr #fastfood https://t.co/FE45ceW9Tc — Fast Food Alerts (@ellett62) November 15, 2022

Each BCE Combo includes a Really Big Carl with three charbroiled all-beef patties, classic sauce, three slices of melted American cheese, and lettuce on a toasted seeded bun. It comes served with a large waffle fry and a large Orange Fanta. What kind of big energy do you have?

Nestle Launches Cookie Delivery

Nestle Toll House is going to start delivering its cookies. The company is partnering with virtual brand creator Nextbite on Nestle Toll House Cookie Delivery, a delivery-only concept that will offer six cookie varieties in seven cities with more markets to come.

The cookies will be freshly baked by Nextbite restaurant partners and available to order on DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub.

Nestle says it wants to give customers the “ultimate convenience” of on-demand, freshly baked cookies. Flavor options include chocolate chip, peanut butter chocolate chip, pecan turtle, snickerdoodle, white chip macadamia nut, and sugar.

Customers can also order edible cookie dough, Haagen-Dazs ice cream, and, of course, milk. The service is currently available in Washington, D.C.; Dallas and Sugar Land, Texas; Amherst, N.Y.; Downers Grove, Ill.; Louisville, Ky.; and Tampa, Fla. What’s your go-to cookie flavor?

New Documentary Looks At Pepsi Contest

A new documentary is coming out about the man who sued Pepsi for a Harrier jet. “Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?” premiers today and tells the story of John Leonard, who found a loophole that allowed him to buy enough Pepsi Points to get a jet.

During the mid-1990s, Pepsi introduced the concept of Pepsi points, which could be redeemed for merch. Prizes included baseball caps, T-shirts, and mountain bikes, with one upbeat television ad joking that a military-grade Harrier jet could be had for a whopping 7,000,000 points.

The commercial didn’t feature any sort of disclaimer, fine print or legal notice telling viewers it was all a joke, so Leonard became obsessed with getting the fighter jet. Since Pepsi Points could be purchased for ten cents apiece, Leonard bought enough to secure the jet, only to be told the Harrier jet in the commercial was nothing more than a joke.

Leonard sued but ultimately, a judge ruled in favor of Pepsi, saying no reasonable person would think a Harrier jet was attainable by claiming Pepsi reward points. Do you think Pepsi should have been forced to hand over the jet? Why?

Artist Builds Tomb For Hot Cheetos

A man is raising eyebrows after spending over a thousand dollars to create a tomb with a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos inside for “future civilizations to find.” TikToker @sunday.nobody stunned followers when he undertook the project and began making a three-thousand-pound concrete sarcophagus.

The artist used a laser printer to engrave the ingredients for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos onto the surface of the tomb. He also cast the Cheetos in resin and used wires to suspend the block of resin within the tomb so that, in case of an earthquake, it wouldn’t have “seismic damage.”

Before hermetically sealing the tomb, he used a laser to disinfect the inside of any bacteria. Then, he buried the tomb in a massive hole. The plaque at the burial site reads, “Historical artifact buried below. Do not open for 10,000 years. Year buried 2022.” What do you think should be buried for future generations?

Arby’s Gets More Meats

Arby’s is going to have more meats. The chain is bringing back its Wagyu Steakhouse burger starting Monday. The burger features American Wagyu, which is a cross between Japanese Wagyu and high-quality continental breeds of cattle.

The 6.4-ounce burger, which is reportedly 50 percent larger than McDonald’s Quarter Pounder, is cooked using Sous Vide style and is topped with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, and a special burger sauce on a toasted buttery brioche bun.

The Wagyu Steakhouse Burger Returns To Arby’s On November 21, 2022: https://t.co/o1bSeqt2cX #chewboom — ChewBoom (@ChewBoom) November 17, 2022

You can also add bacon and ranch (probably for us Utahns). The burger sold three times faster than anticipated last time it was featured and sold out six weeks early. Can you tell the difference between Wagyu steak and regular steak? How?

Stuffed Puffs Go Cinnamon

Stuffed Puffs is teaming up with General Mills for the debut of the new Stuffed Puffs Big Bites Cinnamon Toast Crunch Filled Marshmallows.

The product will be available exclusively at Walmart stores starting November 26. The treats feature fluffy marshmallows filled with real Cinnamon Toast Crunch creme and coated with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal crumbles.

New Stuffed Puffs Big Bites Cinnamon Toast Crunch Filled Marshmallows Debut At Walmart: https://t.co/TVL8bOfMsX #chewboom — ChewBoom (@ChewBoom) November 17, 2022

Stuffed Puffs launched in 2019 and quickly became a fan-favorite in over 43,000 stores nationally. Are you a marshmallow purist or do you like them in wacky flavors? What marshmallow flavor would you like to see?

Denny’s Shirt Gets You Breakfast

Denny’s is selling a new $5.99 T-shirt that will get you free breakfast every day for a year. The diner chain revealed details yesterday, unveiling its wearable Black Friday promotion, the “Everyday Value Tee.” The shirt comes with a sewn-in QR code that lets you redeem an Everyday Value Slam meal “every single day” for a year, which comes out to a value of $2,186.

Denny’s T-shirt offers limited, wearable breakfast subscription. Brand plans Nov. 24 release of 150 ‘Everyday Value’ $5.99 shirts that feature a sewn-in code for a year of breakfasts https://t.co/Hi3zhAbSBg pic.twitter.com/p3hmwv6D92 — Restaurant News (@NRNonline) November 16, 2022

The Everyday Value Slam meal includes two eggs, two bacon strips or sausage links, and a choice of two buttermilk pancakes, one slice of French toast, or a biscuit and gravy. Denny’s President John Dillon explained, “This year has been particularly tough on Americans’ wallets.

At Denny’s, we’re always looking for new ways to provide value for our diners while delighting them with delicious food, so creating an innovative, first-of-its-kind wearable offer to unveil on Black Friday was a natural decision for us.”

Denny’s will sell 150 of the shirts at dinerdrip.com starting at 12 a.m. EST on November 24. Will you be trying to buy one of these shirts? How many times do you think you would you use it in a year?

Starbucks Workers Plan Strikes At More Than 100 U.S. Stores

You may be noticing a short staff at your favorite Starbucks on Thursday. Employees at over 100 U.S. Starbucks locations have said that they plan to strike on November 17. The one-day strike is the same day as the chain’s annual Red Cup Day, which gives away a free reusable cup to anyone who orders a holiday drink.

Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores say they’re going on strike Thursday in what would be the largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year.https://t.co/kX7cnW7IeE — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) November 17, 2022

According to workers, Red Cup Day is one of the busiest days of the year for Starbucks. Starbucks workers have been campaigning to unionize since last year, seeking better pay, more consistent scheduling, and higher staffing. Will you be going to Starbucks for Red Cup Day? Why or why shouldn’t Starbucksa workers have union demands?

Korn Releases Hot Sauce Called “Here to Slay”

Is your burrito lacking the taste of nu-metal? Korn have released a new hot sauce called Hear to Slay to spice up your food! The band teamed up with the folks behind the popular Youtube series “Hot Ones” to create the sauce. “Here to Slay honors the abundance of produce grown in the Central Valley with the charred-sweet flavor of roasted corn and vibrant jalapeño and serrano peppers,” the release for the sauce reads.”

Smoky chipotles in adobo and cumin add earthy notes that echo the vistas and canyons outside the city.

Korn have released a hot sauce and they’ve called it…Here To Slay https://t.co/HOPwoe1yBF — Metal Hammer (@MetalHammer) November 17, 2022

Crafted by our friends at Heartbeat Hot Sauce, this sauce is a must-have for tacos, grilled shrimp, burgers, burritos and more.” Would you try this hot sauce? What other bands should create their own hot sauce?

Cheetos Launches New Cheetos Duster Kitchen Gadget

Could your recipes use a little more Cheetos magic? Cheetos has announced a new kitchen gadget that makes it easier to add the iconic snack to any meal.

The Cheetos Duster is basically a mini-blender that you use to grind up Cheetos.

The Cheetos Duster will be available to purchase on Amazon starting Nov. 21. https://t.co/6ikHz3QFPo — The Patriot-News (@PatriotNews) November 17, 2022

The Cheetos Duster will be sold exclusively on Amazon starting November 21, but you can get more info now over at CheetosDuster.com. What recipes would you use this for? What is your favorite flavor from Cheetos?

8 Worst Classic Holiday Dishes

Since it’s time to start planning holiday meals, Eat This, Not That has compiled a list of classic dishes. Except these dishes are what some people may call “the worst.” Here are 8 of the worst holiday dishes that some say should never make a comeback:

Ambrosia salad

Jell-O salad

Aspic (Jell-O with MEAT)

Oyster casserole

Cranberry sauce

Sweet potato pie

Banana pudding pie

Candied yams

Do you like any of these dishes? What is your favorite holiday dish of all time?

