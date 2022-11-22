Food News You Can Choke On | Vol. 11

Break a Tooth on some FOOD NEWS!

Food News You Can Choke On requires you to remove the giblets, baste appropriately, and then undo the top button on your pants for enjoyment.

The Rudest Things You Can Do During Thanksgiving Dinner According To The Experts

Etiquette experts at Huffpost have been asked what thing SHOULDN’T you do this year at Thanksgiving

Their top answers include:

Not RSVP-ing

Ignoring The Schedule

Bringing Dishes That Require Cooking

Starting Tense Conversations

Prying Into People’s Personal Business

Asserting Yourself In The Kitchen Without Being Asked

Not Letting The Host Know About An Allergy Or Dietary Restriction

Only Talking To People You Know

Showing Up Empty-Handed

Assuming You Can Take Home The Leftovers

Hanging Around Too Long After Dinner

They said, “Being together with family for holidays can be wonderful, but it can also be taxing. Taking the time to plan and think strategically can make the difference between enjoying the interactions and pure dread.”

Etiquette experts share the faux pas to avoid as a guest on turkey day. https://t.co/gL29r4xEjB — HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 21, 2022

Are you guilty of any of these “should nots”? What is your favorite part of the holidays? What is your least favorite part? And are we the only ones that are confused that “crop dusting the adults’ table” didn’t make the list?

Figgy Pudding SPAM Arrives

Spam Figgy Pudding is here, whether you want it or not. The new holiday Spam includes additional “fig and orange flavors, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, ginger, and allspice.” And of course, it is shelf-stable in case of a zombie apocalypse.

Enjoy the treat you sing about every holiday season: SPAM® Figgy Pudding. This limited-edition variety features notes of cinnamon and nutmeg combined with fig and orange flavors. Taste true holiday comfort. Visit https://t.co/HX0M1d1q85 to order yours now! pic.twitter.com/ZqS18vIq4S — SPAM® Brand (@SPAMbrand) November 15, 2022

The product launched last week and is already sold out at Spam.com and Amazon. Walmart.com reportedly still had some yesterday.

eBay also has it but it is already double the list price. Would you try figgy Spam? What flavor of Spam should there be?

McD’s Launches New Smoky Bacon Quarter Pounder

The McDonald’s new Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese is officially available nationwide. The burger launched yesterday and features a quarter pound patty with two slices of American cheese, thick-cut applewood-smoked bacon, fresh Roma tomatoes, shredded lettuce and smoky sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun. There’s also a double version.

What McDonald’s New Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder Tastes Like https://t.co/aZSGDAFNJY — TrendRadars (@RadarsTrend) November 22, 2022

The single option weighs in at 770 calories, while the double has 990 calories. The new burger is available at participating McDonald’s locations nationwide for a limited time. What’s the best fast-food burger?

5 Mistakes People Make While Cooking Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes may not be the real star of Thanksgiving, but it’s certainly a favorite for those enjoying the holiday dinner. Except, we all may have been making them wrong. Huffington Post recently asked chefs to share the biggest mistakes people make when preparing mashed potatoes.

Among those mistakes are:

Potatoes being too wet-apparently boiling potatoes in water can change the flavor

Letting potatoes get too cold

Over-mixing potatoes

Adding all liquid to the potatoes at once

Using milk instead of cream

Which of these “mistakes” do you make while preparing mashed potatoes? What is your favorite Thanksgiving side?

8 Lies Fast-Food Workers Admit to Telling Customers

According to Eat This, Not That, It can be hard working in fast food, so much so that you may have to fib to your customers. Eat This, Not That has listed the top lies that fast food workers tell customers. At the top of the list is, you guessed it: “The ice cream machine is broken.”

Other lies told include:

“We don’t have that particular item right now”

“I’m new here, sorry!”

“Of course that’s fresh!”

“Yes, we’ll cook that veggie patty separately”

“We’re not serving breakfast right now”

“Sorry, we’re short-staffed”

“My mistake”

How many of these lies do you hear when you order fast food? How often do you get food from a fast food chain?

