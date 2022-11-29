Food News You Can Choke On | Vol. 13

FOOD NEWS! It’s what’s for dinner?

Experts Warn Against Drinking Holiday-Themed Lattes 1st Thing In The Morning

While such festive morning beverages as peppermint mochas, gingerbread-flavored coffee, and eggnog lattes are all the rage this time of year, experts say consuming them at the wrong time of day can leave people ill-equipped for holiday shopping.

Because most holiday-themed beverages contain high amounts of sugar and caffeine, drinking them past noon can lead to a sleepless evening — and an even worse day afterward, says dietitian Eleana Kaidanian. “That duo is not a recipe for sleep,” she says. “Avoid having them later in the day unless they are caffeine-free and unsweetened.”

Nutritionists explain how your body reacts to peppermint mochas and gingerbread lattes at different times of day. https://t.co/pc8vYEnIuh — HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 28, 2022

That’s not to say they should be downed first thing in the morning, either. While drinking sugary caffeine beverages on an empty stomach can lead to a big boost of energy, it’s often followed by an even bigger crash, says nutritional consultant Mary Wirtz. “Sugar-laden beverages, such as a holiday-themed latte, are best consumed with or just after a meal,” Wirtz says. “The protein and fiber consumed at that meal will help to slow digestion of the sugars in the beverage and therefore leave an individual with more stable blood sugar and energy levels.” What type of food or drink do you consume too much of during the holiday season?

New Whisky Finished In Tequila Casks

A new whiskey that is finished in tequila casks is turning heads. Ian Macleod Distillers recently released the “Smokehead” Islay single malt whisky, which reportedly has flavors of smoke mixed with ‘chewy meringue’, fresh blood orange, and barbecued pineapple.

Ian Macleod Distillers has released a Smokehead Islay single malt whisky finished in Tequila casks @smokeheadwhisky https://t.co/mrIBdFpVbA — The Spirits Business (@spiritsbusiness) November 29, 2022

Tasting notes also include toffee, lime, and peaches, leading to a long, sweet finish with heat. The Scotch whisky is available to purchase exclusively via Amazon and smokehead.com. What’s the most interesting whisky you have tried?

Pizza Hut Welcomes Back Triple Treat Box

Pizza Hut is bringing back its popular Triple Treat Box for the holidays. The box, which is a ‘triple-decker’ and features three drawers, includes two medium one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks, and ten Cinnabon Mini Rolls.

Pizza Hut Welcomes Back Triple Treat Box With A Free Giveaway Offer From December 1 Through December 24, 2022 – Chew Boom #pizzahut #fastfood https://t.co/L6kQTDZAiP — Fast Food Alerts (@ellett62) November 29, 2022

The Triple Treat Box is at participating Pizza Hut restaurants nationwide for a limited time. What fast-food chain has the best gimmicks?

A Sriracha Ramen Gift Set Is Here

According to Spoon University, Walmart is offering a great Christmas gift for the spicy ramen lover in your life! The Sriracha Ramen Gift Set is available now at Walmart retailers nationwide. The set comes with an oversized ceramic bowl that can hold up to five cups of soup, a spoon, and training chopsticks.

It also includes two packages of Maruchan chicken ramen noodle soups and a nine-ounce bottle of the original Huy Fong Sriracha hot sauce. The kit is $16.98. Who makes the best “at-home” Ramen kit?

KFC Tests New Funnel Cake Fries In The Midwest

KFC is adding a carnival twist to the Midwest. The chain is testing out new Funnel Cake Fries to restaurants in Kansas City, St. Louis, Omaha, northwestern Arkansas, and southeastern Oklahoma. Although we have to say that this really sounds like a Utah thing.

Tested in Kansas City, KFC expands Funnel Cake Fries to surrounding states https://t.co/TL3XtfEwzq — KNWA & FOX24 News (@KNWAFOX24) November 29, 2022



According to KFC, “These Funnel Cake Fries have a warm, fluffy interior and crispy outside crunch, perfectly dusted in powdered sugar, just like you remember. Plus, they are perfectly sized for on-the-go snacking.” KFC’s Funnel Cake Fries come in three sizes: small, large, and family size. Check out more over at KFCFunnelFries.com.

Free McDonald’s For Life With McGold Card

Free McDonald’s for LIFE. That’s what you could have if you hold your own McDonald’s McGold Card. Starting on December 3, every order worth at least one dollar on the McDonald’s app will qualify customers for a chance to win a card that guarantees two free meals at the chain per week.

Fans have a chance to score free #McDonalds for life with their upcoming McGold Card sweepstakes. https://t.co/GPkVX0PL2N pic.twitter.com/GxkQx3EOqp — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) November 29, 2022

Three winners will be awarded the McGold Card, plus three extra to give away to friends. The promotion will run until December 25. What menu items from McDonald’s would you want to keep eating for the rest of your life? Who would you give your spare McGold Cards to?

Olive Garden Releases Family Pajama Sets

Olive Garden is hoping to bring back a little bit of its old slogan, “When you’re here, you’re family.” The chain is releasing a new line of family pajamas printed with soup, salad, breadsticks, and pasta. The onesies will go on sale at OliveGarden.com on December 6.

All we want for Christmas is matching 🍲, 🥗, 🥖 & 🍝 PJs. Order yours beginning on 12/6 at https://t.co/dZz8D9UPwt while supplies last! pic.twitter.com/2yxEzs8Mqp — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) November 29, 2022

Here’s hoping they’re cozy enough to wear after enjoying Olive Garden’s “Never Ending” pasta. Would you wear these pajamas? What is your typical order at Olive Garden?

