Food News You Can Choke On | Vol. 14

FOOD NEWS! Read this and you won’t need to floss.

Food News You Can Choke On is better than a Dee’s Lumberjack breakfast on a cold winter morn!

In-N-Out Sells Out Ugly Christmas Sweater

In-N-Out has a new set of ugly Christmas sweaters. The three sweaters come in a variety of designs and went on sale last week on the restaurant’s website.

The designs include a hamburger-themed sweater, a Yeti-themed sweater, and one with a French-fry tree.

In-N-Out Burger released a new ugly Christmas sweater in November, featuring french fry characters decorating a Christmas tree made of lettuce—and it’s already sold out. https://t.co/RA0xwae3cd — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) December 6, 2022

The sweaters sold out fairly quickly and are now being sold on eBay instead. What themed ugly Christmas sweater are you waiting for?

Breyers Gives Away Bowl-Snowman Kits

Breyers ice cream now has its own Breyers DIY Snowman Kit. The kit is not available in stores, but Breyers will be giving away these special items on Instagram and TikTok.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Breyers (@breyers)

It has everything needed to make the perfect snowman in a bowl and caters to people who live in warm climates who may not get snow around the holidays.

Head over to @Breyers on Instagram and @BreyersOfficial on TikTok for the chance to win a DIY Snowman Kit, complete with decorative candy, 2 snowman scoops, and a tub of Breyers Natural Vanilla. When was the last time you made a snowman?

U.N. Votes To Preserve The Baguette

The United Nations wants to make sure future generations will be able to enjoy all the French baguettes they can eat. The art of baguette-making has been added to the UN’s cultural heritage list – marking it as ‘a cherished tradition to be preserved by humanity.’

That baguette you just bit into is now on the U.N.’s world cultural heritage list https://t.co/ASbnKwVBkP — L.A. Times Food (@latimesfood) November 30, 2022

Officials in France have been concerned about the future of the baguette – with the number of traditional French bakeries dwindling over the last five decades.

Other traditions on the UN’s 647-item list include Chinese tea, Indian yoga, Iranian calligraphy, and Ukrainian borscht. Do you have any personal traditions that deserve to be preserved by future generations?

How To Order Medicine Ball Tea At Starbucks

The Starbucks Medicine Ball Tea craze is back. It’s one of the most popular custom drinks from the secret menu and supposedly wards off sniffles, sore throats and all the minor issues that can hit you during cold and flu season. The drink includes steamed lemonade, hot water, Jade citrus mint green tea, peach Tranquility tea and honey.

I swear by this drink! https://t.co/8n0N1fimJI — Reader’s Digest (@readersdigest) December 5, 2022

From a health perspective, the combination makes sense because lemon soothes your throat and gives you Vitamin C, while green tea is known to have a number of health benefits. Plus, any hot drink can help give you a boost when you’re feeling under the weather. What’s your best home remedy for an illness?

Chevy Chase Recreates ‘Christmas Vacation’ Lighting At Raising Cane’s

Chevy Chase recently paid homage to his classic movie Christmas Vacation as well as helping people get into the holiday spirit. Todd Graves, Raising Cane’s founder, gave Chevy Chase the honor of plugging in the extension cords for the fast-food chain’s Christmas lights.

The location that is displaying this extravagant display is in Illinois and has more than 13,000 Christmas lights. The display is intended for fans to come by the location to take all the pictures they desire and, of course, enjoy some Raising Cane’s eats.

Why is Christmas Vacation the best movie from the Griswold family?

Baskin Robbins Adds New Shake, Cake

Baskin-Robbins is introducing a new Peppermint Cocoa Shake for the holidays. The treat comes alongside the return of Peppermint Ice Cream and the “Brrr the Snowman” cake. The Peppermint Cocoa shake features peppermint ice cream blended with whole milk and chocolate syrup.

Baskin-Robbins Is Celebrating Winter With New Peppermint Cocoa Shake https://t.co/5Xim40cduC — Tasting Table (@TastingTable) December 1, 2022

The Brr the Snowman Cake comes complete with an icing carrot nose, as well as tree branch arms, and festive buttons in a six-inch or nine-inch size. Baskin-Robbins is also offering five dollars off any cake purchase of 35 dollars or more throughout the month of December with promo code “SNOW.” What’s the best ice cream chain?

HelloFresh Has Buddy Meal Kit

HelloFresh is partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery’s consumer products division on a holiday meal kit inspired by the 2003 film “Elf.” Buddy the Elf Spaghetti boxes are based on the movie dish, which consists of spaghetti, candy, and syrup. The kits come with pre-portioned ingredients, including maple syrup, chocolate syrup, marshmallows, chocolate nonpareil candies, crumbled chocolate frosted pastries, and Colavita spaghetti.

HelloFresh Is Offering a Buddy the Elf Meal Kit Just in Time for Christmas https://t.co/lGoRcNBv6S #breakingnews — Get Hyped News Network (@gethypedllc) December 2, 2022

;

Go to HelloFreshElfSpaghetti.com for more details. Would you eat this? Would you pay for it? What’s your favorite movie food?

More X96 Food and Health News

Download X96's App