Food News You Can Choke On | Vol. 15

Stock Up On Avocados

Avocados may improve your sex life. A new study shows that while avocados in isolation won’t drastically impact your sex life, they do have some nutritional properties that may provide a sexual boost. Research from the Internal Journal of Reproductive BioMedicine shows that increased blood flow plays a big role in arousal as blood rushes to the sex organs.

Omega-3 fatty acids, which are richly available in avocados, can help improve blood flow and research says can omega-3s help prevent plaque build-up in the arteries, which aids in blood flow. Avocados also contain vitamin E, an antioxidant that widens blood vessels and may reduce sperm DNA damage.

Latke Sours Are A Thing

In honor of the upcoming Hannukah holiday, the Latke Sour is taking over bars and restaurants. The drink uses simple syrup, grated potato and egg whites and barrel-aged bitters to replicate the Jewish potato pancake.

The bartender at The Maccabee Bar in Boston says, “You can’t deep-fry a cocktail, so [the final addition of bitters] gives you that aromatic, cooked sensation.” Edible glitter on the rim also adds to the festivity.

Blends Fit For A Pumpkin King

Bones Coffee Company has a new coffee line inspired by Tim Burton’s dual-holiday classic “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” There are five blends, including The Pumpkin King, which is flavored with pumpkin pecan praline. The Santa Jack flavor is a fusion of cranberry and crème brûlée and the Mudslide Boogie boasts “notes of rich chocolate combined with the decadent flavor trifecta of coffee liqueur, vodka, and Irish cream.”

Frog’s Breath is a chocolate coffee with a spicy kick and Ruff Weather, an oatmeal cream pie you can drink, was inspired by Zero the ghost dog. Check them out at bonescoffee.com.

New Happy Meal Toys Leak

The upcoming Super Mario Bros Movie, with Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, and Seth Rogen, has apparently inspired a line of McDonald’s Happy Meal toys. The toy ideas were leaked by employees in Japan and reportedly consist of Mario going down a warp pipe, Donkey Kong holding a barrel, Princess Peach, Bowser breathing fire, and Luigi using a fire flower power-up.

There are also two Mario Kart toys with both the Nintendo mascot and Toad in their vehicles. The Super Mario Bros movie is due for release in the US on April 7, 2023.

Chick-fil-A Announces Christmas Hours

Chick-fil-A is reminding customers that they are closed on Christmas Day. Aside from the fact that the chain is usually closed on Christmas anyway, the holiday also falls on Sunday this year, and the chain is always closed on Sunday.

Chick-fil-A restaurants will close at 4 p.m. Christmas Eve but additional evening hours may vary by location. You can get your chicken fix on Monday the 26th when the chain’s more than 2,800 stores nationwide reopen.

BrewDog Beer Ad Pulled Over Five-A-Day Claim

An ad for the beer company BrewDog has been banned over a “tongue-in-cheek” claim that its fruit-flavored beers constitute “one of your five a day.” An advertising email featured the subject heading “One of your five a day,” and advertised beers with names that included Lost In Guava, Pineapple Punch, and Lost In Lychee & Lime. A recipient complained that the five-a-day claim was misleading.

BrewDog, which is based in Scotland, acknowledged that the advertised beers did not count towards a consumer’s five a day but said it believed recipients would generally understand that alcoholic beverages were not equivalent to portions of fruit or vegetables. The Advertising Standards Authority ruled that the ad must not appear again.

