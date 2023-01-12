Food News You Can Choke On | Vol. 18

FOOD NEWS! It’s way underproofed.

Food News You Can Choke On keeps your stomach full and your new year’s resolutions empty!

IHOP Brings Back Rooty Tooty Combo

IHOP is bringing back a fan favorite. The chain announced yesterday that the Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity Combo is once again available at participating locations.

The classic combo features two eggs, two bacon slices or two sausage links, and two fruit-topped pancakes for just six bucks.

Our $6 Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity Combo is back in time for IHOP’s 65th Anniversary! https://t.co/FjfJBbRqnw pic.twitter.com/STKvnzOJnG — Nordonia Hills News (@NHillsNews) January 10, 2023

Diners can choose from the classic Glazed Strawberries, as well as three new options including Blueberry Topping, Seasonal Mixed Berry Topping, and Cinnamon Apple.

Fans who get a Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity Combo between January 26 and January 29, 2023, will also receive triple PanCoins to redeem through the International Bank of Pancakes.

Trader Joe’s Shares The 10 Hottest Vegan Products

Trader Joe’s recently revealed the top 10 hottest vegan products for this month. The number one product on this list is the Maple Pancake Flavored Puffs, which is a perfect healthy treat for anyone that has a sweet tooth. The rest of the list includes Tomato & Red Onion Focaccia, Gnocchi, Korean Rice Cakes, Stir-Fried Cabbage, Classic Bitters (For those participating in Dry January), Hearts of Palm Rice, White Miso Paste, Brewed Ginger Beer, Okie Dokie Oat Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert.

What’s Vegan at Trader Joe’s: The 10 Hottest Products in January https://t.co/2VSykdIn8P pic.twitter.com/PEYg8YNYRF — Lisa Williams Ⓥ (@MsLisaWilliams) January 10, 2023

Anyone who frequents Trader Joe’s knows that most of these items will be sold out soon because once the word gets out, the loyal patrons will surely knab up all the inventory.

National Pizza Week Deals!

National Pizza Week is here, which means there are plenty of deals to take advantage of! You could get free pizza from chains like Amy’s Drive-Thru, Bertucci’s, and Boston’s Pizza! There are also BOGO deals coming from Buca di Beppo, Bravo! Italian Kitchen, and Brio Italian Grille.

Check out the whole list of places offering up deals for National Pizza Week at Today.com!

Chipotle Adding Viral TikTok Hack To Official Menu

Chipotle has made the announcement that the viral off-menu Chipotle quesadilla menu hack would be added to the menu. According to TikTok, the hack works by ordering a steak quesadilla with extra cheese, and fajita veggies and fans say it tastes just like a Philly cheesesteak.

Chipotle announced that the popular off-menu Chipotle quesadilla menu hack would be added to the menu. https://t.co/dG1c8YBB1y — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 10, 2023

The Philly cheesesteak will be added to the menu this March.

Ben Affleck Spotted Working At Dunkin’ Donuts Drive-Through

Ben Affleck surprised fans at a local Boston area Dunkin’ while filming a commercial for the brand. One customer recognized the voice behind the speaker and quickly got out her camera to film.

.@BenAffleck working the drive-thru window @dunkindonuts in Medford, MA today I just spoke with one of his customers who described him as “incredibly funny and quick-witted” handing her order Photo credit: Lisa Mackay @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/HWapCHvBEa — Darren Botelho (@DarrenBotelho) January 10, 2023

She posted the video of Ben who was wearing a Dunkin’ Donuts T-shirt, hat, and headset. The video was captioned, “Thanks @benaffleck @jlo for my coffee this morning!”

Carl’s Jr. Announces New Wine Bundle

Carl’s Jr. recently announced that the company will be teaming up with a wine seller for a new bundle deal. Carl’s Jr. and Nocking Point Wines will celebrate the return of the A-1 Double Cheeseburger with this wine-pairing bundle.

Treat yourself and receive a promo code for the A.1. Double Cheeseburger when you purchase the wine bundle from @nockingpoint. For more details visit https://t.co/iuGv5bTOZt. pic.twitter.com/hbJlMLXOwC — Carl’s Jr. (@CarlsJr) January 11, 2023

Customers can pair the return of this burger with either the Blend Your Happy or Origins Pinot Noir wine, which will help enhance the flavor of the infamous cheeseburger.

The new wine bundle is available for purchase on nockingpointwines.com for $62. Which leads us to…

Is Wine Good For Your Skin?

Wine can be good for your heart, but what about your skin? New research has shown that drinking a glass of organic red wine each day can help give you younger-looking skin. Red wine contains antioxidants that can protect your skin against free radicals, which cause wrinkles.

Wine has also been shown to help with skin elasticity! So, which wine is right for this purpose? Many believe pinot noir is the “healthiest” wine with antioxidants and low amounts of sugar.

Pepsi Ditching Sierra Mist

Pepsi is ditching Sierra Mist. The company is launching a new lemon-lime soda called Starry, which will replace the Mist. Pepsi execs say despite 24 years on the market, Sierra Mist never cut into Sprite’s sales because people saw it as an “imitation of Sprite.”

RIP Sierra Mist. Starry Soda is Pepsi’s newest attempt to take on Sprite https://t.co/FuWpX5KQl2 — Bloomberg (@business) January 11, 2023

Pepsi says Starry is fruitier and more aromatic than Sierra Mist. The caffeine-free drink comes in regular and sugar-free versions and will be available this week in grocery and convenience stores.

