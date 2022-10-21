Food News You Can Choke On | Vol. 2

FOOD NEWS FIT FOR HEALTH, PROBABLY

Here are some headlines to make you hungry…or not:

DQ Adds New Treat

Dairy Queen is adding a new treat to its Cupfection line.

The new Heath Caramel Brownie Cupfection features the brand’s signature vanilla soft-serve swirled with hot fudge and caramel toppings, chocolate brownie, and Heath pieces.

Dairy Queen Launches New Caramel Mocha Chip Shake and Heath Caramel Brownie Cupfection for Fall 2022 – https://t.co/fGO38oQhMN pic.twitter.com/v5SybFsc2R — Brand Eating (@BrandEating) October 19, 2022

You can find the new Heath Caramel Brownie Cupfection at participating locations nationwide for a limited time.

Your ideal ultimate sundae has what on it?

Drive-Thru Customer Steals Entire Cash Register From McDonald’s

It’s common knowledge that fast food restaurants don’t keep a lot of cash at their drive-through windows in the overnight hours — which might be why one thief in Chicago decided to steal the entire cash register.

The incident happened at about 4:05 a.m. Thursday when someone in a minivan pulled up to a McDonald’s drive-thru window and broke it, according to the Chicago P.D. He then reached in and somehow managed to lift the register up and out of the eatery before speeding away, police say.

Robber steals cash drawer from McDonald’s drive thru in Austin: Chicago police https://t.co/1VkrBop1Wa — ChicagoMediaX (@chicagomediaX) October 20, 2022

There’s no word on how much money was stolen, and police say they’ve yet to develop any leads in the case.

What’s the most daring thing you’ve ever done?

Kellogg’s Launches New Limited-Edition Pop-Tarts x Tajín Mashup Kit

You’ve seen it in the produce isle. You may have even had it on fruit. You may have even enjoyed it in gummy form (it’s true)! Now, Kellogg’s has launched a new collaboration between its iconic Pop-Tarts and Tajín’.

The Pop-Tarts x Tajín mashup kit is perfect for anyone who already likes to add seasoning to their fruit.

The kit includes Tajín’s Clásico Seasoning and new Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce along with Pop-Tart flavors Frosted Strawberry, Frosted Wild Berry, and Peach Cobbler.

The limited-edition kits go on sale starting October 25 via the Pop-Tarts Instagram store and the Kellogg’s Store.

Is it time to start putting seasoning on your toaster pastries? https://t.co/D0bhZb1ULb — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) October 20, 2022

Why or why not would you try these? Do you have any interesting food combo favorites?

Does The PSL Taste Different At Starbucks?

An ex-Starbucks barista is explaining why the chain’s pumpkin spice latte tastes different this year.

“Maria” (NSFW) took to TikTok to claim Starbucks has switched to “actual pumpkin ingredients” instead of their usual artificial pumpkin flavoring.

She says Starbucks has also changed the recipe so that you actually get fewer pumps of flavoring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starbucks Coffee ☕ (@starbucks)

Maria suggests ordering the grande pumpkin spice latte with ten pumps of flavoring now to get back to the original taste.

Have you noticed a difference in your PSLs this year? What’s the best Starbucks drink?

National Lampoon Advent Calendar Released

A new advent calendar is out, dedicated to the Griswold family.

The first-of-its-kind calendar is part of Pottery Barn‘s exclusive ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ collection, which features everything from pillowcases to doormats.

The calendar is made from engineered wood featuring an LED backing that makes the house light up, mimicking the over-the-top Christmas decorations from the movie.

@potterybarn is releasing a National Lampoon's #ChristmasVacation collection including an advent calendar that will set you back almost $100 https://t.co/b4XGa7yXdR — 🎤⚡️🦞JJ Hayes 🎧🎙(He/Him/His) (@JJOnKFDI) October 21, 2022

Get it for just under 100 dollars.

What kind of themed advent calendar would you like to have?

McDonald’s Adult Happy Meal Toys Selling for $1000s

If you are a McDonald’s fan and an all-around big kid looking for your Adult Happy Meal toys you might just be out of luck.

The meal is sold out at many McDonald’s which now means the toys inside have a high value.

The toys, Grimace, the Hamburgler, and Birdie are going for $300,000 on eBay.

Another seller has an unopened toy listed for $25,000.

No one bid on those toys is shocking, but people have paid between $1,000 and $2,400 for the hard-to-find toys on other auction sites.

What is the most you’ve paid for a hard-to-find item?

More Food and Health Updates

