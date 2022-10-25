Food News You Can Choke On | Vol. 4

FOOD NEWS FIT FOR HEALTH, PROBABLY

Food News You Can Choke On will teach you what side of the plate your fork goes on and then just walk away!

The Worst Coffee Order To Make at a Coffee Shop

While coffee is typically low in calories, there are ways it can ruin your diet.

According to experts, the worst way to order coffee at a coffee shop is by having it in the form of a frappuccino.

Examples include Starbucks’ Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino and Dunkin’s Frozen French Vanilla Swirl Coffee.

The #1 Worst Order To Make at a Coffee Shop, Says Dietitian | Weight Loss Tricks#weightlosstips #fitness #diethttps://t.co/TZiGQd7Qwg — Healthy Life (@Healthy4ever2) October 25, 2022

If you’re looking to avoid all of the extra sugar and fat, experts recommend ordering a regular black coffee with a small amount of creamer and sweetener.

What do you usually order at coffee shops? What is the most sugary thing you have ordered at a coffee chain?

McDonald’s Teases “Farewell Tour” for McRib

Much like Cher or KISS, the McRib has had many farewell tours.

McDonald’s has launched a “2022 Farewell Tour” on the website for the McRib.

The listing for the barbecue pork rib sandwich even tells customers to enjoy it “as if it’s your last!”

The McRib will be back on McDonald’s menus from October 31 to November 20.

Do you think McDonald’s would really stop selling the McRib? Why or why not? What other menu items should McDonald’s bring back?

Pumpkin Spice Is A Multi-Million-Dollar Industry

Pumpkin spice is everywhere.

You can get a Bud Light pumpkin spice flavored hard seltzer this year, pumpkin Cup-o-Noodles, and Pumpkin Pie Pop-Tarts.

You can buy pumpkin Alfredo sauce, pumpkin dog treats, and of course, pumpkin coffee!

According to MSN, Consumers spent about half a billion dollars on pumpkin-flavored products in the U.S. in 2019, the most recent year for which Nielson has released data.

Coffee companies don’t release sales data by flavor, but Starbucks’ overall sales rose 10 percent the week of its 2021 Pumpkin Spice Latte debut.

ALL the pumpkin spice, and dairy free options, too!

Great roundup from @CeliacBeast

Best Gluten-Free Pumpkin Spice Products 2019 – Celiac and the Beast https://t.co/UiQwPsVH5j pic.twitter.com/seQ5i3tuyN — Margaret Clegg (@MIGlutenFreeGal) September 19, 2019

The coffee franchise has sold more than 600 million PSLs since the drink first debuted in 2003.

This pumpkin spice dishwashing detergent tastes just like all the other fine pumpkin spice products out there pic.twitter.com/V6LTBThgz0 — Bob Glissmann (@BobGlissmann) October 27, 2016

What’s your favorite pumpkin spice product? What’s the weirdest?

Starbucks Will Give Out Free Hot Or Iced Coffee To The Military Community On Veterans Day

Starbucks is giving back to the military community this Veterans Day.

On November 11, the coffee chain will offer a free tall iced or hot coffee to service members, veterans, and their spouses.

“Starbucks is also donating $200,000 to organizations focused on helping active and retired military members.”

Starbucks Is Giving Away Free Drinks This Veterans Day https://t.co/bn5T4cWSao — Delish (@Delish) October 25, 2022

How will you honor a Veteran this year?

Romano’s Macaroni Grill Sued Over $2 ‘Inflation Fee’

The Italian restaurant chain Romano’s Macaroni Grill is being sued over a $2 ‘temporary inflation fee’.

The lawsuit claims the fee is ‘deceptive’ since it doesn’t appear until the customer receives the check – after they’ve already eaten their meal.

The attorney who filed the suit says restaurants should be honest about raising their prices, rather than trying to sneak an extra fee past customers.

Hawaii consumer attorney Brandee Faria is suing the Italian restaurant chain in a class-action lawsuit and claimed that customers don’t learn of the fees until the end when they receive an itemized receipt. https://t.co/ChviH9Vmce — FOX 9 (@FOX9) October 25, 2022

Have you eaten anywhere that charged an ‘inflation fee’? Does this lawsuit have a point?

Jones Brings Back Turkey Soda, Adds Sugar Cookie

Jones Soda Co. is getting into the holiday spirit early this year.

The company will release two seasonal later this month as part of Jones’ Special Release program, which offers a rotating series of limited-edition sodas that showcase unique and innovative flavors.

Turkey and Gravy Soda is back again and is available in 4-packs.

Customers are invited to post videos of friends and family chugging the holiday “favorite” on their socials in exchange for a chance to win a limited-edition “Turkey and Gravy Challenge” t-shirt.

Jones is also introducing a Sugar Cookie Soda this year.

Both soda flavors will be available at select U.S. grocery retailers and on the company’s website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jones Soda Co. (@jonessodaco)

What’s the weirdest flavor of soda you have ever had?

New Boxed Wine Includes Water

A wine company is working to keep consumers well-hydrated and hangover-free.

Boxed wine brand House Wine has teamed up with Essentia Water to sell a box that combines water and wine.

The resulting Essentia Water & Wine box manages to cram both red and white wine in the box along with 32 glasses of water.

The front of the box has two spouts: one provides access to two gallons of Essentia’s Overachieving H20 water.

The other offers the equivalent of four bottles of House Wine’s Sauvignon Blanc.

This Boxed Wine Comes with Water in the Same Package https://t.co/r9xz3sYXat via @foodandwine — Big Noise PR (@bronagh_hanley) October 25, 2022

If you prefer red, a third spout can be popped out the side providing access to an equal amount of House Wine’s Original Red Blend.

Essential bills the combo box as an “instant water and wine station” that’s perfect for a holiday table.

What’s the best new product that came out in 2022?

Bacardi Eliminates Plastic Pourers

Even small packing changes can have major effects on a product’s environmental impact and one of the world’s largest spirits companies is getting on board with that theory.

Bacardi has announced it is ditching the small plastic pourers in its bottles.

The tiny plastic bit at the top of a bottle’s neck is technically called a “Non-Refillable Fitment” or “NRF.”

They regulate the liquid coming out, but their primary purpose is to keep adulterants out.

The brand hopes to be 100% plastic free by 2030. https://t.co/a3haOXut4u — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) October 25, 2022

The company says that removing the pourers from their portfolios in the U.S., Canada, Spain, and Portugal will cut approximately 140 tons of plastic waste per year.

What could you stand to eliminate from your life?

Cracker Barrel Launches Thanksgiving Meal Pre-Orders

Cracker Barrel is aiming to make your Thanksgiving meal as easy as possible.

The chain is now taking pre-orders for its Heat n’ Serve holiday meals and homestyle holiday pies.

Senior Vice President Jennifer Tate explained, “At Cracker Barrel, we understand how important the holidays are for our guests and how much time families spend preparing for gatherings with loved ones. With all the challenges families faced this year, they deserve to spend more time with their loved ones and Cracker Barrel has a variety of options to make the holidays more convenient and special.”

The meals can be prepared in two hours or less and start at $14.99 per person.

Cracker Barrel’s Thanksgiving Menu Is Officially Back https://t.co/GIOJSfxU8Q — Mashed (@MashedHQ) October 26, 2022

Place orders at CrackerBarrel.com/Thanksgiving.

Have you ever ordered your Thanksgiving meal? From where? How was it?

More Food and Health News

