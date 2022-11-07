Food News You Can Choke On | Vol. 6

FOOD NEWS FIT FOR HEALTH, PROBABLY

Food News You Can Choke On returns because if we don’t tell you what to eat, who will? You mother? Good one, bro!

Kyle Schwarber Scores Free Taco For Everyone

Taco fans are celebrating after Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber stole second base in game one of the 2022 World Series Friday night, winning tacos for all of America as part of Taco Bell’s ‘Steal a Base, Steal a Taco‘ promotion.

Fans now have a week to download the Taco Bell app and redeem a free Doritos Locos Taco thanks to Schwarber.

Schwarberfest wasn’t enough! Kyle Schwarber just won America free Taco Bell pic.twitter.com/nDFGTqnHbR — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) October 29, 2022

No purchase is necessary to score the taco, but there is a limit of one free taco per registered app user. This is the only good thing that sports has ever done, as far as we’re concerned.

What’s your prediction for the rest of the World Series?

Seasonal Cookie Doughs Are Back

Nestlé Toll House is gearing up for the holidays by bringing back two fan-favorite seasonal cookie doughs. It’s perfect to make everyone believe two things: that you can bake and that you didn’t forget that you were in charge of cookies for the family Christmas party.

According to Chew Boom, Peppermint Cocoa cookie dough and M&M’s Minis Holiday cookie dough is in stores now through the end of the year.

The Peppermint Cocoa cookies feature red and white peppermint chunks and cocoa-flavored cookie dough.

The M&M’s Minis Holiday cookies are made of sugar cookie dough with red and green Holiday M&M’s minis candies.

Do you make Christmas cookies each year? From scratch? What kind? How many?

Coffee Mate Releasing New Flavors For 2023

Coffee mate is introducing two new iconic creamer flavors for 2023.

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts creamer and new Zero Sugar Twix creamer will hit stores in January of next year.

The new Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tart flavor features brown sugar and cinnamon flavors with notes of the iconic morning treat in every sip.

Time to warm up those toasters 🔥 Introducing NEW Coffee mate @PopTartsUS Toasted Brown Sugar Cinnamon creamer – coming January 2023 for a LIMITED TIME ONLY! pic.twitter.com/AFvpzx4FRM — Coffee mate (@Coffeemate) October 11, 2022

The new Twix creamer offers notes of milk chocolate, gooey caramel, and buttery cookie flavor to finish with no sugar.

What’s your favorite coffee “splurge” drink when you need a treat?

Sprite Brings Back Holiday Flavor

Sprite is celebrating the 2022 holiday season with the return of the fan-favorite limited-edition Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry in regular and zero sugar.

The soda infuses the crisp lemon-lime flavor of Sprite with a warm spice blend and tart cranberry.

Both flavors can be found on shelves at retailers nationwide throughout the 2022 Holiday Season.

Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite Returns for 2022 Holiday Season – https://t.co/7hnIZnproD pic.twitter.com/0Ds1acWkOg — Brand Eating (@BrandEating) October 31, 2022

What seasonal products are staples in your house as soon as they come out?

Florida Man Armed With Gun, Knife, Oreos Robs Dollar General

Apparently, a masked robber’s hands were too full to take money from a clerk he was robbing in Florida — so he had his victim drop the loot into a bag with his groceries.

The incident happened at 8:17 a.m. Monday at a Jacksonville Dollar General store. Police say the suspect — who was brandishing a gun and a knife — handed the clerk a bag and told him to fill it with money. When the employee opened the bag, he saw that it contained Oreo cookies and a bottle of Mountain Dew, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Sergeant Harvey Baker IV. The clerk put $60 in the bag and the suspect took off on a bicycle, Baker says.

JSO: Man arrested for robbing Dollar General, steals Mountain Dew, pack of Oreos, $60https://t.co/4GyBpxR1lf — Siri Rathod (@sirimahanthesh) October 31, 2022

Being that the suspect was riding a bicycle and deputies were driving cars, authorities had little trouble catching up to him and taking him into custody. There’s been no word yet on charges.

Is going to prison worth $60? What would be worth going to prison for?

IHOP Releases New Holiday Menu Items

IHOP is ringing in the 2022 Holiday Season with a new limited-time holiday menu.

The new line includes gingersnap apple French toast and a new gingersnap milkshake.

There’s also a gingersnap hot chocolate and a red passionfruit splasher.

IHOP Launches New Gingersnap Apple Thick ‘N Fluffy French Toast And More As Part Of 2022 Holiday Menu – Chew Boom #ihop #fastfood https://t.co/SSUBWuar1f — Fast Food Alerts (@ellett62) November 1, 2022

Holiday menu items can be found at participating locations nationwide for dine-in and to-go, for a limited time throughout the season.

Are you a sweet or savory breakfast person? What’s your breakfast go-to?

Krispy Kreme Introduces Mini Pie Donuts

Krispy Kreme is celebrating Thanksgiving with the debut of mini pie doughnuts.

The new treats feature the season’s most iconic pie flavors in mini doughnut form, including Pecan Pie, Pumpkin Pie, Lemon Kreme Pie and Dutch Apple Pie.

Krispy Kreme also offering a one-dollar original glazed dozen on November 18 and November 19, with the purchase of a Thanksgiving mini pies 16-count box.

Krispy Kreme unveils new mini pie doughnuts for Thanksgiving 2022https://t.co/9JAHrPDGzn — FastFoodPost (@fastfoodpost) November 7, 2022

You can find new mini pie doughnuts at participating locations nationwide for a limited time starting today.

What kind of pie should be in donut form?

Frito Lay Introduces Minis

Frito-Lay is introducing a new line of minis, featuring bite-sized versions of three iconic snacks.

The Doritos, Cheetos and SunChips are conveniently packaged in an easy-to-pour canister and come in a variety of flavor options, including Doritos Nacho Cheese, Doritos Cool Ranch, Cheetos Cheddar, Cheetos Flamin Hot, SunChips Harvest Cheddar and SunChips Garden Salsa.

You can find Frito-Lay Minis at select retailers nationwide.

Is mini food more fun than regular-sized food?

New Bugles Hit Shelves

Bugles and Hidden Valley Ranch are teaming up for ranch-flavored Bugles.

The new snack features the cone-shaped Bugles you love, lightly salted and dusted with Hidden Valley Ranch zesty herbs and spices.

The new Bugles flavor is rolling out now to convenience and grocery stores nationwide.

America’s favorite cone-shaped snack is teaming up with America’s favorite ranch seasoning to bring you the ultimate crunchy, zesty combo— introducing Hidden Valley Ranch Flavored Bugles. Available NOW at convenience stores, coming this month to Kroger, and nationwide this winter pic.twitter.com/WffvLCrPdP — Bugles (@buglesofficial) October 18, 2022

What flavor of Bugle would you like to see?

9 Benefits of a Plant-Based Diet

And after all that junk food talk, we felt compelled to include something that is a little healthy. If you’ve been thinking of switching to a plant-based diet, there is a lot to consider.

Luckily, there are benefits to eating a plant-based diet.

Here are some ways eating a plant-based diet can be good for you:

1) Lowering your blood pressure

2) Prevents type 2 diabetes

3) Keeps your heart healthy

4) Helps you lose weight

5) Lowers your risk of cancer

6) Improves cholesterol

7) Reduces your risk of stroke

8) Promotes brain health

9) Promotes a longer life

Have you considered eating a plant-based diet? What changes would you like to make to your health?

