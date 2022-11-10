Food News You Can Choke On | Vol. 7

FOOD NEWS FIT FOR HEALTH, PROBABLY

The 2023 Food Trends You’re About to See Everywhere

A new year is upon us, which means we’re about to see a new lineup of food trends.

According to Better Homes and Gardens, we’re going to be seeing a rise in the popularity of tinned fish, homemade and authentic recipes, pasta alternatives, dates (like the fruit), vintage recipes, and sweet and savory pairings.

We can also expect to see more regional pizzas like New York, Detroit, Chicago, or Naples-style out in the world.

Which of these food trends are you most excited about? Are there any foods that should be more popular?

Blue Moon Releases Beer Pies

Blue Moon is encouraging people to forget about adding an orange slice to the rim of their pint glass in favor of a miniature pie instead.

The Denver-based beer company worked with Melissa Ben-Ishay, the founder of Baked by Melissa, to create three different pies that pair with your Blue Moon Beer.

The three Blue Moon Pie Pints include a Spiced Citrus Pumpkin Pie, a Coconut Citrus with a coconut-orange filling, and a mango and pineapple custard-filled Tropic Sky Pie.

We’re swapping oranges for something sweeter. Introducing Pie Pints by @bakedbymelissa: the perfect garnish for your favorite Blue Moon beers. Get yours now: https://t.co/8ZO5BPoOt8 pic.twitter.com/q1X75QAjhJ — Blue Moon Brewing Co (@BlueMoonBrewCo) November 7, 2022

Pie Pints are available for 18 dollars plus shipping and handling on bluemoonpiepints.com but only through Friday.

Would you put a pie on your beer? What kind?

Wendy’s Salutes Active Military And Vets

Wendy’s is thanking those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Military with a free breakfast combo offer on Friday.

Military members just need to take a valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card.

Visit a participating Wendy’s location on Veterans Day, from 6:30 – 10:30 a.m. to take advantage of the offer.

Would you be willing to pledge to do something nice for a veteran on Friday? What would you do?

PF Chang’s Gets Festive

P.F. Chang’s is announcing its new limited-time seasonal menu.

Art Kilmer, chief operating officer at P.F. Chang’s, made the announcement yesterday saying, “Having a dedicated holiday menu allows us to take advantage of ingredients and flavor profiles unique to this time of year and create an even more elevated dining experience for our guests. Whether it’s a large group gathering or a family night out, we’re excited to be a part of our guests’ celebratory traditions and help them indulge in new flavors this holiday season.”

Beginning today, celebrate your holiday occasions with our new, irresistible menu items – available for a limited time this season. And did we mention Chang’s Chicken Noodle Soup is back? Spoons up. https://t.co/ClspIWHNH0 pic.twitter.com/ktlqHq6vrB — P.F. Chang’s (@PFChangs) November 9, 2022

New menu items include a ‘Winter in Beijing cocktail,’ Peking duck spring rolls, Chang’s spicy chicken noodle soup, Pad Thai noodles, Wagyu steak, Cantonese-Style lobster, and sticky toffee pudding.

The menu will be available now through early 2023.

What’s your favorite holiday meal?

Arby’s Has The Cookies

Arby’s has the…cookies!

The chain is introducing a new Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup cookie as the latest addition to its dessert menu.

The cookie is served warm and features a soft peanut butter cookie loaded with chunks of chopped Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

The new treat joins the existing salted caramel & chocolate cookie.

Turns out, the moon isn’t made of cheese. It’s a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup cookie, which is *way* better. pic.twitter.com/5UAcUnO2rM — Arby’s (@Arbys) October 13, 2022

You can find Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup cookies at participating locations nationwide for a limited time.

What cookie do you like that you NEVER see in bakeries?

