Food News You Can Choke On | Vol. 8

FOOD NEWS With Added Peppermint Chip

Food News You Can Choke On because it’s that time of year when elves decide how everything should taste, everywhere you go!

John Lennon Appears In Pint Glass

A Beatles superfan is celebrating his birthday in an interesting way.

Lee Baker, who just turned 51, is celebrating in Liverpool with friends.

The group toured various city landmarks before stopping for a drink on Matthew Street, where the band played early in its career.

After glancing down at his pint glass, Lee saw John Lennon’s face seemingly staring back from the foam.

Excuse me, we think there’s a Beatle in our beer… 🍺 This superfan has been treated to a birthday surprise by none other than John Lennon – after the singer was seemingly reincarnated in a pint.https://t.co/5Pmy34yEcX — Metro (@MetroUK) November 11, 2022

Lee took a snap of the find and posted it on social media, where it immediately went viral. We know what you’re thinking…that looks more like Lou Reed and we agree, but you need to shut up and agree that it’s John Lennon.

Does this really look like John Lennon? Who else could it be?

Pop-Tart Brings Back Fan Fave

Pop-Tarts is re-launching its Gingerbread Pop-Tarts just in time for the holiday season.

The last time the flavor was available was in 2012.

The new edition of the flavor will feature snow-white frosting and printed designs.

SPOTTED: Limited Edition Frosted Gingerbread Pop-Tarts https://t.co/tmRhfsTmvt — The Impulsive Buy (@theimpulsivebuy) November 3, 2022

Pop-Tarts is also giving one lucky person 15 grand.

To enter to win, build a gingerbread house and incorporate the Gingerbread Pop-Tarts.

Post your gingerbread house on either Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #GingerbreadPopTartEntry by December 16.

What’s the best Pop-Tart flavor?

Dunkin Welcomes Free Coffee Wondays Back

Dunkin’ is bringing back Free Coffee Mondays for Dunkin’ Rewards members for the rest of the month.

For the next three Mondays, members will get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Additionally, Dunkin’ Rewards members can also get a collection of special offers through the 29th, including dollar coffees and two-dollar iced coffees.

Dunkin’ Welcomes Back Free Coffee Mondays Through November 28, 2022 – Chew Boom #dunkin #fastfood https://t.co/fLUnEVqSCv — Fast Food Alerts (@ellett62) November 11, 2022

Become a Dunkin’ Rewards member via the Dunkin’ app or visit dunkinrewards.com to start your free membership.

Do you join clubs for coupons? Which ones do you belong to? Which ones have the best deals?

Wendy’s Adds Long-Awaited Peppermint Frosty

Wendy’s is officially launching the 2022 Holiday Season with the long-awaited new Peppermint Frosty.

The treat features the brand’s signature vanilla Frosty with a festive peppermint flavoring.

The chain is retiring the Strawberry Frosty to make room for the holiday treat.

It’s official! On November 15th @wendys is bringing the Peppermint Frosty nationwide. I am so excited to give this one a try – are you going to be grabbing one… or three? pic.twitter.com/Z0WtBnglOT — Snackolator (@snackolator) November 11, 2022

Get a Peppermint Frosty at participating Wendy’s locations nationwide for a limited time.

Will you order a peppermint Frosty? Will you dip your fries in it? What’s the best Frosty flavor?

General Mills Launches Black Panther Snacks

General Mills is getting ready for the premiere of Marvel Studios’ new film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The company is releasing two new fruit-flavored snacks in honor of the film.

General Mills Launches Black Panther Fruit Snacks https://t.co/5ijNv339Cw #DisneyPlus — Disney+ News (@MoreDisneyPlus) November 3, 2022

Black Panther Fruit Roll-Ups come in strawberry and blue raspberry flavors with Black Panther tongue tattoos on every roll.

Marvel Avengers Character Fruit Snacks are gummy treats made with no artificial flavors featuring fan-favorite Avenger characters like Black Panther, Iron Man, Thor and more.

Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters today.

Do you buy character/movie/TV branded stuff? For you or your kids?

Peppermint Chip Shake Is Back At Chick-Fil-A

Chick-fil-A is bringing back it’s fan-favorite seasonal peppermint chip milkshake.

The holiday treat will return on November 14th along with the brand’s chicken tortilla soup.

The soup features shredded chicken breast with navy and black beans in a white creamy soup base with a blend of vegetables and spicy heat, topped off with seasoned corn tortilla strips.

Chick-fil-A is bringing back the Peppermint Chip Milkshake beginning Monday. You can’t beat peppermint as a Christmas flavor – are you going to give this returning @chickfila favorite a try? pic.twitter.com/UytG8XM9OG — Snackolator (@snackolator) November 10, 2022

The shake is hand-spun and features chips of peppermint bark topped off with whipped cream and a cherry although the whipped cream and cherry are not available when ordered for delivery.

What’s your favorite fast-food milkshake?

More X96 Food & Health News

Download X96's App