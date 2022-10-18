Funny Tweets About America’s Relationship With Candy Corn

Candy Corn…the official punchline of Halloween?

The topic is Candy Corn and ’tis the season for the ultimate candy debate! Candy corn: love it or hate it? HuffPost dove into the Twitterverse for some funny tweets in honor of the most divisive candy every Halloween:

“Bad news guys, candy corn doesn’t count as a vegetable because technically corn is a grain.”

Bad news guys, candy corn doesn’t count as a vegetable because technically corn is a grain. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) September 25, 2016

“The internet has taught me so much. Like did you know there are people who hate candy corn and also that civilization is crumbling around us”

The internet has taught me so much. Like did you know there are people who hate candy corn and also that civilization is crumbling around us — Lurkin’ Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) September 18, 2017

“Parents PLEASE be sure to inspect your kids’ bags of candy before they eat them. Some twisted people out there might put candy corn in them”

Parents PLEASE be sure to inspect your kids bags of candy before they eat them. Some twisted people out there might put candy corn in them — Southside Vic (@VictorPopeJr) October 30, 2015

“I can both reject the validity of candy corn and eat an entire bag of it at the same time. I am complex.”

I can both reject the validity of candy corn and eat an entire bag of it at the same time. I am complex. — Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) October 23, 2017

“I don’t know about you but I think we need the ‘it’s corn’ kid to weigh in on candy corn. I will trust his judgment”

I don’t know about you but I think we need the ‘it’s corn’ kid to weigh in on candy corn. I will trust his judgment — Crockett🍀 (@CrockettForReal) October 2, 2022

And they just keep going…

what’s wrong babe? you’ve barely touched your candy corn pizza… pic.twitter.com/MNO44qPaMf — Sir Shabu | ShabuTuber 🫡 (@sirshabu) October 13, 2022

people who say they like candy corn are doing it for attention — 🍷 :: CHARA !! ★ THE BITER ‧⁺ (@PURPLEM1RROR) October 18, 2022

Imagine a stale marshmallow, but with a weak, unsatisfying candy shell, and it’s actually made of fine sand. That’s candy corn. — Atta Boy, Tanner! (@AttaBoyTanny) October 18, 2022

I guess us candy corn lovers are a rare breed! 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ZAHRkwtwBG — Quad City DJ 🇺🇲🦅 (@quadcitiesdj) October 18, 2022

How do YOU feel about candy corn? What is the grossest candy?

