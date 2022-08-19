Mental Health Awareness & Suicide Prevention Podcast

Have you or a loved one been affected by suicide?

You are not alone. Suicide affects us all. X96 and Broadway Media want to support you in finding ways to deal with risk factors like bullying, addiction, depression, and more.

We will also help you recognize the warning signs so you can support those you love. Watch the special video podcast hosted by Bill Allred or download the audio below. X96’s Radio From Hell host, Bill Allred, discusses the new 988 lifeline number, how we talk about suicide, and the Walk to Fight Suicide taking place on September 10th, 2022 at Veterans Memorial Park in West Jordan. His guests are AFSP Utah and Nevada Area Director, Taryn Hiatt and Allison Foust of LiveOnUtah.org.

Be a part of the movement turning hope into action!

This video podcast is made possible with support from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Nightingale College, and The Advocates.

If you plan on attending the Walk to Fight Suicide on September 10th, here are the details:

Walk Location: Veterans Memorial Park

Walk Start Time: 10:00 am

Registration and Check-In: from 9 am – 10 am

There will be a resource fair setup before and after the walk. We encourage you to ride TRAX if you are able. Parking for the walk can be found in the lots around the park, rodeo grounds, and across the street in the vacant lot by the TRAX Station. We will have law enforcement guiding traffic as you cross Redwood Road. The entrances to the park on 7800 south and 2200 west will be closed the day of for walker safety.

