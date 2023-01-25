Mini-Fireball Bottles Have No Alcohol

A woman is taking the Sazerac Company to court over what she claims is misleading packaging. Anna Marquez filed the lawsuit in Illinois after discovering mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky don’t in fact contain any whiskey.

The mini, 3.4 oz. bottles of Fireball Cinnamon are sold in stores that aren’t licensed to sell liquor and the labels are “almost identical,” to the alcoholic versions, despite one beverage containing whiskey and one not. The plaintiff is seeking $5 million dollars in compensation for the “controversy.”

People buying small bottles of Fireball at their local convenience store might be surprised to learn that they’re not getting the same as the stuff that comes from the liquor store – and that difference is at the center of a lawsuit. https://t.co/8A6K6gODcQ — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) January 21, 2023

The class action is representing anyone who purchased the drink in Illinois, North Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho, Alaska, Iowa, Mississippi, Arkansas, Kansas, Arizona, South Carolina, and Utah (this confused us, too).

More X96 Food News