National Hot Dog Day | Five Reasons to Celebrate

National Hot Dog Day, man!
Yes, holidays are just made-up things. Sometimes they are about humanity and recognition of the human condition. Other holidays are simply commercial – a cash grab. So when I tell you that Nathan’s Famous is celebrating National Hot Dog Day this Wednesday, July 20 by offering hot dogs at their original price when they opened in 1916, $0.05 cents and that the discount will be available at locations across the country but will have a limit of two per order, I want you to think, “who cares?” Frankly, National Hot Dog Day is neither humane nor commercial. It’s divine!
Now, even if you don’t take Nathan’s up on their offer…and we’re in Utah, how can we. They don’t have any locations here. Besides, you might even be more of a Hebrew National person. I might be. Either way, it’s a good time to fire up the grill, toast the buns, and line up the condiments: ketchup, mustard (a few varieties), relish, pickles (don’t go cheap – get the gourmet ones), sauerkraut, BBQ sauce, etc.
Five reasons to eat Hot Dogs on National Hot Dog Day!
5. The Wienermobile
Few foods have their own driveable icon. The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is iconic, traveling across the land and handing out weenie whistles to thousands of happy wiener eaters.
4. Hot Dogs are a health food
According to hot-dog.org (duh), “A standard beef hot dog is 190 calories, offers 7 grams of protein and 30 percent of our Daily Value of Vitamin B12, a crucial nutrient for normal metabolism, brain development in children and mental clarity in adults.”
3. 7 million weenies can’t be wrong
Fox News reports that Americans eat roughly 7 million hot dogs between Memorial Day and Labor Day. It might be one of the few things that we can all agree on despite politics, religion, or who should play the next Tony Stark.
2. The late, great Betty White could’ve been the National Hot Dog Day Ambassador
Betty White, who we lost in December, loved hot dogs. It was her favorite food as stated by Today.com.When people were polled about which celebrity they’d most like to share a hot dog with, Ms. White was the top pick!
1. Eating Hot Dogs is a sport
Yes, over the 4th of July weekend elite athletes get together to do one thing: eat as many hotdogs as possible. This year’s champion, Joey Chestnut, put away 63 hot dogs to claim his 15th title in 16 years, according to theathletic.com.
What do you top your hotdog with?