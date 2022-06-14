Pringles is Getting the “Hot Ones Treatment”

Photo: Kellogs

Pringles is bringing the Hot Ones Heat

Heat lovers know Pringles Scorchin’ never fails to kick it up a notch by delivering a spicy heat that builds over time, but the flavor masters at Pringlesset their sights on a new challenge. Enlisting the help of First We Feast’s internet phenomenon Hot Ones, whose notoriously hot wing sauces put fans’ tastebuds to the test, Pringles is releasing the new, limited-edition Pringles Scorchin’ Hot Ones lineup. This collection of Hot Ones-inspired crisps packs a deliciously fiery burn in every bite. Can you handle the heat?

“Our partnership with Hot Ones is a match made in spicy heaven, so we’re thrilled to collaborate with the show known to test your limits with hot questions and even hotter wing sauce,” said Mauricio Jenkins, senior director of marketing for Pringles. “We challenged ourselves to perfectly match the fiery burn of Hot Ones wing sauce to create our spiciest flavors yet. The debut of the Pringles Scorchin’ Hot Ones lineup will have fans sweating just like their favorite celeb guests on the show.”

These Pringles are available in three flavor varieties:

Pringles Scorchin’ Hot Ones The Classic Hot Sauce : The timeless hot sauce flavor with an extra peppery kick that will keep snackers coming back for more.

: The timeless hot sauce flavor with an extra peppery kick that will keep snackers coming back for more. Pringles Scorchin’ Hot Ones Los Calientes Rojo: The perfect balance of sweet applewood-smoked red jalapeños and tangy habanero for a fiery blaze in every bite.

The perfect balance of sweet applewood-smoked red jalapeños and tangy habanero for a fiery blaze in every bite. Pringles Scorchin’ Hot Ones Los Calientes Verde: The punchy, smoky blend of serrano and habanero chiles, sweet fruit, and tart tomatillo packed in one, crispy bite.

If you crave “The Last Dab”

If you watch the show, you know that no Hot Ones challenge is complete without the notorious Last Dab, an extra dollop of their lineup’s hottest sauce on the final wing. While the Last Dab-ified Pringles are not available for purchase, Pringles and Hot Ones are offering four hundred lucky heat-lovers the chance to win a can of Last Dab-ified Pringles with the Show Us Your Hotness Sweepstakes. If fans are looking for fun for the whole family, they can try participating in the Truth or Dab Sweepstakes for a chance to win 1 of 50 Hot Ones Truth or Dab Expansion Packs.

Fans can enter both the Show Us Your Hotness and Truth or Dab sweepstakes by scanning the QR Code on any Pringles Scorchin’ x Hot Ones product and following the on-screen prompts. For all promotional details, rules, and regulations, please visit hotones.pringles.com/termsandconditions.

Follow @Pringles and @HotOnesGameShow on your favorite social media platform to keep up with the latest fun and food news and tag @Pringles and @FirstWeFeast using #HotONES. Keep your eyes peeled for these blazing crisps to make an appearance on a special episode of Hot Ones this July!

