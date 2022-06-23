The Best Food Trucks in Utah

Shutterstock

Summer is here, and that means it’s the season for Food Trucks!

Food Trucks! If you spend any time at any Utah fair or festival and you’ve tried a food truck or two. You may even have some favorites, but it’s always good to expand your horizon. And we’re lucky! Utah has some amazing food options on wheels.

CupBop | Utah Food Trucks

The success story that all other food trucks want. They’ve even been on “Shark Tank.” CupBop’ is Korean BBQ in a cup. CupBop uses an amazing blend of spices & sauces to top your choice of rice, noodles, vegetables, pork, chicken, or beef!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cupbop (@cupbop)

Corn Dog Company

One of our favs! We like to get one of their “Honey Dogs” and then roam through the other food trucks, deciding what to eat. That’s right- it’s a great food truck appetizer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Corndog Co. | Utah County (@thecorndogcompany_ut)

Jurassic Street Tacos

We’re not sure if it’s the tacos or the silly dino logo, but we always stop at this food truck! They were voted “Best Taco in Utah” for the past 4 years, so it’s probably more than the Mesozoic logo…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JURASSIC TACOS (@jurassic_street_tacos)

Fatty Tuna Food

Crave some ramen in your food trucks? Fatty Tuna Food has ramen that rivals any restaurant in town. Our favorite is the Tonkotsu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fattytuna (@fattytunafood)

Freshies Lobster Co

Lobster rolls in Utah? Yes, please! They started as a 10×10 tent in Park City, and now have two storefronts AND a food truck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Freshies Lobster Co (@freshieslobster)

If you’re trying to find out where your favorite food truck will be, check out The Food Truck League!

More X96 Food & Health News