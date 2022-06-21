A list of the best ‘Summer Beers.’

Beers and summer are two things that fit together like ribs and BBQ grills. Eat This, Not That!, says A great summer beer need not be a light, almost flavorless pilsner, despite the fact that, far too often, that’s the only type of beer people cleave to in summer.”

A few that made the list include: Dogfish Head Brewery SeaQuench, Samuel Adams Summer Ale, Victory Summer Love Ale, Lagunitas Daytime IPA, Founders Brewing All Day IPA, and Sierra Nevada Summerfest.

21 Essential Summer Beers You Need to Tryhttps://t.co/gIxZ1SrWMw — Safe Home DIY (@SafeHomeDiy) June 20, 2022

What is your favorite summertime drink?

