Listen to “Richie T Interviews John Waters” on Spreaker.
JOHN WATERS is a filmmaker, writer, actor, and visual artist best known for the films Pink Flamingos, Cecil B. DeMented, and Hairspray, which was adapted into a long-running Broadway musical. The author of seven books, among them the New York Times bestselling Role Models and Carsick, he performs his one-man spoken-word shows regularly in the United States and abroad. Waters lives in Baltimore, Maryland.
