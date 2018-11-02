Interviews

Richie T Talk with Keith Lucas

Posted on

The Bros will be starring opposite Lil Rel Howery in Jermaine Fowler’s comedy THE COME UP (New Line).  Keith and Kenny are also currently writing and starring in a feature script with the guidance of Judd Apatow, who is helping to develop the story and shape the script. The Bros’ hour standup special The Lucas Bros: On Drugs is currently streaming on Netflix. Paste MagazineComplexUproxx, and Splitsider all listed it as one of the top specials of 2017 with Vulture declaring “In a short time….the Lucas Brothers have made a big impact on comedy.”

 

You can catch the Lucas Brothers tonight and tomorrow night (11/2 and 11/3) at Wiseguys in Salt Lake!

