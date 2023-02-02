10 Weirdest Requests Flight Attendants Have Gotten on Planes

Flight attendants have heard it all. A new article from Travel + Leisure has shared 10 of the weirdest requests flight attendants have received during flights.
These are:
- A parachute mid-flight in case of an “emergency”
- Actor Gary Coleman asking an attendant to fry his chicken “extra crispy”
- A water cup for a falcon
- A request to organize transportation for a final hotel destination
- A request to have a sushi burrito made for in-flight food
- A family asking for a live cat and a live bag of mice for their daughter
- Making space for a pet snake in an aquarium tank
- A passenger bringing raw fish on board and asking for it to be cooked
- Asking to bring a live chicken on board to have eggs for breakfast
- Asking if the noise on a plane could be lowered
Which of these is the weirdest request? Which one of these doesn’t seem weird at all? Have you ever asked a flight attendant for anything weird?