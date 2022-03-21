Lagoon Opening Weekend Ticket Giveaway

Lagoon is back for 2022! Opening weekend is this Saturday March 26th and 27th, and X96 has your tickets! Listen all week long to win your Lagoon passes from X96!
Check out more info and buy your tickets at Lagoonpark.com!
X96 96.3 FM will be giving away tickets to Lagoon. Between the dates of 3/21 and 3/25 Monday-Friday during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries, on or after 3/21/22 up to 20 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of Lagoon passes each. Prize value $120 and provided by Lagoon. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
