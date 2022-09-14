Life

Snowbasin Oktoberfest – WIN TICKETS

Posted on

X96 has your tickets to Snowbasin for Oktoberfest!

Listen all week to win Snowbasin Oktoberfest tickets, starting Thursday, 9/15!

Head up to Snowbasin for SnowWiesn Oktoberfest, a German-themed fall festival in the Utah mountains featuring Bavarian food, cold drinks, live music, and fun activities. Takes place each Sunday in September from 11 am to 5 pm.

Parking is free, but a season pass or ticket is required for entry. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Ogden Valley Land Trust and GOAL Foundation to assist with their respective missions to better local communities.

Snowbasin Oktoberfest Activities:

Masskrugstemmen:
A traditional stein holding competition takes place each Sunday on the concert stage. Compete for a chance to win fun prizes!

Hammerschlagen
Compete with your friends to drive a nail into a large tree stump. Free to participate with a signed waiver.

Cornhole
Join us in the Wildflower Meadow with complementary Cornhole boards available to play with your friends!

Costume Competition
Come in your best Bavarian-themed attire for a chance to show off on the concert stage and compete for fun prizes!

Snowbasin Oktoberfest Food & Drinks:

Bavarian-themed food will be offered, including smoked turkey legs, pretzels, bratwurst, Reubens, and more. To view the menu, visit the bottom of this page. A wide selection of local craft beer, plus a full bar will be available.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Snowbasin Resort (@snowbasinresort)

X96 will be giving away tickets to Snowbasin Oktoberfest.  Between the dates of 9/15-9/22 2022 Monday-Friday during regular broadcasting hours, a code will be announced on air to be texted to 33986.  From these text entries, up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of passes to Snowbasin for Oktoberfest.  Prize value $20 and provided by Snowbasin.  Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request.  These rule are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.

