$1,300+ Won on 14-Cent March Madness Bet

A New Jersey couple is celebrating the madness after a 14-cent parlay bet came through to the tune of $1,345.78! Kevin Maselli (I wonder if he’s related to Tony Maselli or if he knows Angerler), a 29-year-old special education teacher prefers penny parlays over big-dollar bets. He wagers on intricate long shots – in this case 10,000 to 1. The collection of bets on point spreads in the NCAA tournament came through as Maselli was pacing toward the end of the Auburn-Kansas game. An email from Draft Kings confirming the spoils. Maselli says the winnings are going toward the ‘ring fund’ for his girlfriend, Leah DiNardo. She was on a hot streak and the bet was placed on her advice.

Remember, gambling is only bad if you lose.

Kevin Maselli was down to the final 14 cents in his online account with DraftKings, and placed a parlay on 7 NCAA Tournament games. The odds were close to 10,000-1 😳 https://t.co/TIy2Ldu05R — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 3, 2019