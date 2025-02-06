X96 Valentine’s Day Giveaway 2025

X96 has your Valentine’s shopping covered – we know you forgot. Listen all week to win a different Valentine’s prize every day from one of our LOVELY sponsors! Tune in all week with RFH in the morning, Artie Fufkin from 10AM-2PM, and Todd Nuke ’em from 2PM-6PM for the magical keywords to enter and win!

Plus, enter below to win our Valentines’ Grand Prize – One of each daily prize!

Daily prizes include…..

Impress your Valentine with hand-crafted and custom flower arrangements from the best growers, hand made in-house by Harmons floral designers, a perfect dinner and desert, gifts and more all in one easy stop at Harmons!

Find your perfect Valentine’s gift with incredible selection and offers at Limb Jeweler’s! Located in Midvale and at LimbJewelers.com!

Squatters Corner Pub is now open at Valley Fair mall in West Valley! Like the flagship brew pub downtown, Squatters Corner Pub offers traditional, yet diverse, pub faire. Plus, award-winning craft beer, tasty cocktails, and more making it perfect for your Valentine’s date!

Need a Valentine’s Day date idea? Check out the Natural History Museum of Utah’s special exhibit; Orcas: Our Shared Future, open now! Or celebrate late and and join us for World Whale Day February 16th! For details, visit NHMU.ORG!

Enter using the form below to win the X96 Valentine’s Day 2025 Grand Prize Package!

The X96 Newsletter

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!

First Name Last Name Zipcode Date of Birth Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Between the dates of 2/10-2/14 2025 X96.3 FM will be giving away various Valentines Prizes daily. Between the above dates during regular broadcasting hours a keyword will be announced to be texted to 33986. From these text entries up to 3 winners will be selected to receive 1 daily prize. Daily prizes include; 1 $50 Gift Card to Harmons Grocers, 1 $50 Gift Card to Squatters Pub, 1 $100 Gift Certificate to Limb Jewelers, 4 tickets to the Natural history Museum of Utah, and 2 tickets to Billy Idol. Up to 3 winners will be selected at random to receive 1 prize per day. Limit to one prize per campaign. Additionally, Between the dates of 2/10-2/14 2025 a web contest will be hosted on X96.COM. On or after 2/14 2025 one web contest entrant will be selected at random to receive the X96 Valentines 2024 prize package including one of each of the above listed prizes. . Message and data rates may apply and entrant may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.