150 Arrested As Spring Break Crowds Hit Miami Beach Despite The Pandemic

City officials say at least 150 people were arrested and two police officers injured as spring break crowds gathered in Miami Beach over the weekend.

Friday night, police say a large crowd started “surrounding officers” and became “disorderly” so they used pepper balls to disperse the group.

Two officers were sent to the hospital with injuries.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Geiber told CNN he’s concerned about “too many people coming here to let loose” amid the ongoing pandemic.

The mayor said, “We are concerned. It’s very challenging.”

