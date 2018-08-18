Life 2018 SLCC Twilight Concert Series Recap | Week 1: Diplo By Corey O'Brien Posted on August 18, 2018 Share Tweet Share Share Email Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails. * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Related Items:Diplo, edm, musicnews, Salt Lake City, Twilight Concert Series Share Tweet Share Share Email Recommended for you Here’s What Happens When You OD… A True Story Of My Night With The Salt Lake Police Dept. Courtney Love Tried To Sell Her Abandoned House John Lennon’s Killer Is Up For Parole For 10th Time Comments