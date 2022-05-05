Win Tickets to the Bagger Racing League at Utah Motorsports Campus!

It’s high-speed action at the Utah Motorsports Campus!
X96 will be giving away tickets to the Bagger Racing Series at Utah Motorsports Campus, on May 13th and 14th! The Bagger Racing League promises a jam-packed weekend of Harley VS Indian road racing with six new classes, daily stunt shows, vendor row, New Racer School, BRL Speed Shop, and much more!
What is a “bagger?” Well, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal, a bagger is a “term was derived from saddlebags, soft pouches used to carry stuff on horses, and now on motorcycles and even bicycles.” Basically, we’re talking big motorbikes with storage. After all, the racers will need somewhere to store a trophy if they win, right?
High-speed road racing, vendors, stunt shows, and more! Listen all week with Radio From Hell to win tickets!
You can also purchase tickets at showclix.com.