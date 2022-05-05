Win Tickets to the Bagger Racing League at Utah Motorsports Campus!

It’s high-speed action at the Utah Motorsports Campus!

X96 will be giving away tickets to the Bagger Racing Series at Utah Motorsports Campus, on May 13th and 14th! The Bagger Racing League promises a jam-packed weekend of Harley VS Indian road racing with six new classes, daily stunt shows, vendor row, New Racer School, BRL Speed Shop, and much more!

What is a “bagger?” Well, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal, a bagger is a “term was derived from saddlebags, soft pouches used to carry stuff on horses, and now on motorcycles and even bicycles.” Basically, we’re talking big motorbikes with storage. After all, the racers will need somewhere to store a trophy if they win, right?

High-speed road racing, vendors, stunt shows, and more! Listen all week with Radio From Hell to win tickets!

You can also purchase tickets at showclix.com.

X96 will be giving away tickets to the BAGGER RACING LEAGUE at Utah Motorsports Campus. Between the dates of 5/6-5/12 and between the hours of 6am and 10am during regular broadcasting hours, Monday – Friday, a code will be announced to be texted to 33986, or a caller will be taken at 8776029696. From these text entries or listener call ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above event. Prize value $80 and provided by Bagger Racing League. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest rules.