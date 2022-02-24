25 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About ‘Daria’

YouTube

“Daria” was an iconic show in the 90s.

And for the 25th anniversary, Buzzfeed has compiled a list of interesting behind-the-scenes facts about the series.

For example, there is a real Daria out there. Show creators say the character was named after a girl they knew whose classmates nicknamed her “diarrhea.”

Also, many of the voice actors played multiple roles in the show.

Daria officially turns 25 on March 3.

Several celebs voiced characters in the show, including Sarah Drew, Carson Daly, Bif Naked, and Dave Grohl.

Also, each episode took ten months to produce.

Besides Daria, who was your favorite character on the show?