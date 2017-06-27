3-Bit Gaming Segment for June 27th, 2017

Game updates
- Splatoon 2 (Nintendo Switch) – July 24
- 3rd person shooter where you compete to cover a battleground in paint
- Sequel introduces new maps, weapons, gameplay
- E3 news 2017
- Anthem – new IP from BioWare – Iron Man in the jungle with friends
- Lots of Nintendo Switch love – Pokemon, Skyrim, Rocket League
- Assassin’s Creed IS in Egypt
- Original Age of Empires remastered in 4K
Mobile games to check out
- Ballz
- Brick Break with multiplying balls
- All Telltale games
- Basically an interactive comic book
- Tons of IPs – Batman, Walking Dead, Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic Park, Game of Thrones
- Pokemon Go
- Anniversary update came out last week
- Updates for gyms, raid bosses force people to gather together at gyms
- Clash Royale
- Tower defense, card collection, MOBA elements
- Tons of strategy – super fun an intense
- Sega Forever – Sega just brought a collection of classic games to Android and iOS for free
- Botched launch, but still has potential
- Sonic the Hedgehog, Jet Set Radio, Road Rash, Crazy Taxi
