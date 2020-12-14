$30 Friday Nights at Brighton

It’s time!

Before you send it, send a text to 33986* to get a coupon to ride Brighton Resort for only $30 on Friday nights for the 2020/2021 season. We can’t wait to get on the mountain and we know you can’t either, so we’ve teamed up with Brighton again this year to make sure you get the most out of this season.

Of course, things will be a little different this year so make sure to get the updates regarding the season and COVID on Brighton’s website to make sure you have a great and safe season.

*Message and data rates may apply