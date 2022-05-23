311 Ticket Giveaway

X96 Welcomes 311 to the Sandy Amphitheatre this June 2nd! Listen all week long to Todd Nuke’Em to win tickets!
One of the prolific bands that brought reggae influences to the mainstream, rock and roll group “311” are widely recognized as one of the most influential group of the early 90’s. Selling over half of a million copies of their first album, Music, in the ten years after its release, 311 has been adding to their discography in the many years since their inception. If you would like to see 311 for free, listen to Todd Nuke’Em all week long for your chance to win tickets!